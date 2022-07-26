News > Gaming Logitech’s New Accessories: Gender-Inclusive, Colorful, and Pricey Pink keyboards, white headsets, and heart-shaped cases By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 11:32AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming It’s a sad fact of the gaming world that controllers, accessories, and, well, just about everything else are designed for large hands and feature simple color palettes to suit traditionally masculine identities. That is slowly starting to change, as Logitech just revealed a full suite of inclusive accessories that are colorful, playful, and suited for smaller hands. They call it the Aurora Collection, and there is a lot to unpack. Logitech First up is the G735 wireless headset, which features a whimsical design complete with RGB LEDs surrounding the perimeter of the rotating earcups. There is also braille on each sidearm to identify left from right. The design is meant to accommodate smaller heads, including those wearing earrings and glasses. There’s also a pair of peach-colored keyboards, the wireless G715 and the wired G713. These tenkeyless models boast a large volume wheel, a spate of RGB LEDs surrounding the exterior, media keys, and plenty of backlighting. You can choose between tactile, linear, clicky, or mechanical GX switches when purchasing, and each keyboard ships with a cloud-shaped handrest. What gaming accessory lineup would be complete without a mouse? The Aurora Collection includes the G705 wireless mouse, which Logitech says was designed from the ground up for smaller hands. It features a ‘gaming-grade’ 8,200 DPI sensor and plenty of colorful LEDs for some visual pizazz. Finally, there is a heart-shaped carrying case for both the headset and mouse, but it must be purchased separately. On the topic of making purchases, Logitech accessories are never cheap, and these items are no exception. Gearing up with the full line costs between $500 to $650, depending on customization choices. The Aurora Collection is available now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit