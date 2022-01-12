News > Streaming Logitech's Litra Glow Could Brighten Your Online Streams Made with creators and streamers in mind By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 12, 2022 12:43PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Logitech has introduced the new Litra Glow, a high-quality lightning device powered by TrueSoft technology made specifically for online streaming. The Litra Glow is a small 3.56-inch by 3.56-inch light that sits on top of a monitor mount, which allows the device to go on top of any desktop or laptop. It also pairs up with Logitech's G HUB app so you can control its settings, such as the brightness and color temperature. Logitech Logitech claims the Litra Glow will bathe you in warm, soft, flattering light for a natural look across all skin tones using what it calls "TrueSoft" tech. The device is meant to produce cinema-quality light and the company promises a 93 CRI (Color Rendering Index) rating, which is on the cusp of professional-grade equipment. Logitech also claims the light is gentle on the eyes and possible to use safely for long streaming sessions. The monitor mount can be adjusted in three different ways for the best lighting position possible and can be detached from the mount and placed on a tripod if you prefer it that way. Setting up the Litra Glow seems fairly easy as you only need to connect the USB cable to your computer.In addition to brightness and temperature control, a free G HUB desktop app allows you to create lighting presets. If you have a Logitech G keyboard or mouse, you can assign those presets to G Keys. The Litra Glow releases later this month in the US, Canada, Australia, and select European countries, although Logitech didn't clarify which ones. You can pre-order the Litra Glow right now for $59.99. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit