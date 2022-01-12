Logitech's Litra Glow Could Brighten Your Online Streams

Logitech has introduced the new Litra Glow, a high-quality lightning device powered by TrueSoft technology made specifically for online streaming.

The Litra Glow is a small 3.56-inch by 3.56-inch light that sits on top of a monitor mount, which allows the device to go on top of any desktop or laptop. It also pairs up with Logitech's G HUB app so you can control its settings, such as the brightness and color temperature.

Logitech

Logitech claims the Litra Glow will bathe you in warm, soft, flattering light for a natural look across all skin tones using what it calls "TrueSoft" tech. The device is meant to produce cinema-quality light and the company promises a 93 CRI (Color Rendering Index) rating, which is on the cusp of professional-grade equipment. Logitech also claims the light is gentle on the eyes and possible to use safely for long streaming sessions.

The monitor mount can be adjusted in three different ways for the best lighting position possible and can be detached from the mount and placed on a tripod if you prefer it that way. Setting up the Litra Glow seems fairly easy as you only need to connect the USB cable to your computer.



In addition to brightness and temperature control, a free G HUB desktop app allows you to create lighting presets. If you have a Logitech G keyboard or mouse, you can assign those presets to G Keys.



The Litra Glow releases later this month in the US, Canada, Australia, and select European countries, although Logitech didn't clarify which ones. You can pre-order the Litra Glow right now for $59.99.