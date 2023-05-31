News > Computers Logitech Announces Keyboards, Mice, and Software to Help You Increase Efficiency Automate multiple tasks with a single keystroke By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 11:27AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Logitech just announced a new software app and new hardware offerings designed to increase "flow" and efficiency as you work or create. It all starts with the newly-updated Logi Options+ app. Logitech added customizable smart actions, allowing users to automate multiple tasks with a single keystroke or mouse click. The app ships with a bunch of predefined (though customizable) input combinations for common computing tasks, but you can easily make your own. Logitech For instance, set a smart action to save a file and move the file somewhere on your computer. On a more micro level, set a smart action to automate tasks within software suites like Adobe Creative Cloud and Logic Pro X, among many others. The options here are robust and could save some serious time in the long run. There's also a new "combo meal" of sorts called the MX Keys S bundle. This pack ships with the new MX Keys S keyboard, the new MX Master 3S mouse, and the MX Palm Rest. Logitech says this combination was purposefully chosen to help you "master your flow." To that end, the MX Master 3S mouse includes a speedy 8K DPI sensor and the MK Keys S is packed with customizable lighting options. Logitech promises more entries in the Master Series in the coming months, likely featuring pairings of other popular gadgets. You can snag all three items in the bundle now for $200, though each is available separately. As for the app, the updates have already begun rolling out to current users. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit