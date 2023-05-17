Logitech Has Launched a New Self Repair Program for Making Quick Fixes

Accessory giant Logitech partnered with iFixit to launch a self-repair program that includes tutorials.

The newly-launched service sells replacement parts, provides toolkits, and publishes a diverse array of repair guides for consumer electronic devices, so you don’t have to rush to the store whenever a mouse malfunctions. These are also legitimate Logitech-branded replacement parts, so you know they’ll integrate without too much fuss.

Logitech

Logitech is mostly known for its computer mice and keyboards, but this program is starting with just the mice. At launch, the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub will service the MX Master and MX Anywhere mouse models. Parts will be available in standalone formats or in proprietary Fix Kits that contain every single item required to finish a repair, including tools. The splash pages for each item are already up, but replacement parts and dedicated repair kits won’t be available until later in the summer.

The company issued no timetable for when (or if) it would bring other products to the repair platform. Logitech makes a whole lot of keyboards, docking stations, webcams, speakers, and other computer accessories, all of which require repairs at one point or another. The company did say it is on track to be climate positive by 2030 and that this initiative was part of the overall climate strategy, so maybe more products will hit the service later on.

The question of how to self-repair modern devices has loomed large in recent years, and many big tech companies have formed similar partnerships with iFixit to make things easier for consumers.