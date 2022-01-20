What to Know On desktop, go to your profile picture in the top right corner, and select Sign Out .

This article will cover how to log out of YouTube from both your desktop, the mobile site, and the app.

How Do I Log Out of My YouTube Account?

Depending on which device and platform you're using YouTube, the process to log out will vary a bit.

How to Sign Out of YouTube on Desktop

On YouTube, select your profile picture in the top right-hand corner. In the drop down that appears, select Sign Out.

How to Sign Out of YouTube on YouTube's Mobile Site

Select your profile picture in the top right-hand corner of the web page. In the menu, tap your YouTube name at the top. At the bottom of this menu, select Sign Out.

How to Sign Out of YouTube in the iOS Mobile App

Tap your profile picture in the top right corner. Tap the arrow at the top on the right side of the menu. Select Use YouTube signed out.

How to Sign Out of YouTube in the Android Mobile App

Keep in mind that signing out of YouTube on the Android app will also sign you out of all other Google apps using the same Google account on your phone:

Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner. In the menu, tap your account name at the top. Tap Manage accounts. Tap the Google account you are using for YouTube. Select Remove account.

If you're using YouTube on Android, a better way to use YouTube without having your history saved may be to go into incognito mode. This way your account will still be connected to YouTube.

Can I Log Out of YouTube Only?

Currently on Android devices there isn't a way to only log out of YouTube and not the other apps associated with the same account on your phone. For this reason, if you use Android, you'll want to use incognito mode instead.

For all other devices, you can log out of YouTube without it affecting other associated Google sites or apps.

Why Can't I Log Out of YouTube?

If you're having trouble logging out of YouTube, try out some of the fixes below.