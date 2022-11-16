How to Lock Your iPhone Screen Without Ending a Call

What to Know Settings > Accessibility > Touch > toggle Prevent Lock to End Call to on.

This page explains the steps for how to lock your iPhone in the middle of a call without ending the call. These steps are necessary as, by default, iPhones automatically end phone calls whenever the smartphone is manually locked.

How to Lock the Screen on an iPhone Without Ending a Call

Here’s how to lock your iPhone during a call without stopping the phone call.



The instructions on this page apply to iPhone smartphones running iOS 16 and above.

Open Settings. Scroll down and select Accessibility. Select Touch. Scroll down and turn on the switch next to Prevent Lock to End Call. Your phone calls should now no longer end when you lock your iPhone’s screen.

Alternative Ways to Lock Your iPhone Screen When Making a Call

If you don’t want to enable the above setting, there are some other ways to lock the iPhone screen when you’re in the middle of a call.

Switch to Speaker . You can lock your iPhone without ending a call when using the Phone app’s Speaker option.

. You can lock your iPhone without ending a call when using the Phone app’s Speaker option. Connect earphones . Phone calls will not end if you lock your iPhone while headphones, earphones, or earbuds are connected.

. Phone calls will not end if you lock your iPhone while headphones, earphones, or earbuds are connected. Make a call with another app. Apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger can be used to make phone calls and they remain active when your iPhone’s locked.

How to Lock Your iPhone Screen

You can lock your iPhone screen at any time by pressing the button on the right side of the smartphone. This button is officially referred to as the Side button.

Older iPhone models may use the Top button instead. This button is located on the top of the smartphone and performs the same functions as the Side button on newer iPhones.

How to Unlock Your iPhone Screen

To unlock your iPhone’s screen, tap the screen once and then swipe up from the bottom to the top. Depending on your security settings, your iPhone may automatically unlock after scanning your face or it may require you to input a numerical code.

Alternatively, you can also press the Side button to wake up the screen and then swipe up or use an Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone.

Why Does My iPhone Screen Turn Off During a Call?

The iPhone’s built-in sensors automatically detect when the device is close to a surface, such as your face, and will turn the screen off. This automatic process doesn’t end phone calls and is primarily done to prevent the accidental opening of apps or pressing of on-screen buttons. It can also save battery life by not powering the screen when no one can see it.

Due to this screen feature, you don’t need to manually lock your iPhone screen before or during a phone call. The iPhone screen should turn off as soon as you hold the smartphone up to your ear and will automatically turn back on when you pull the iPhone away.

If your iPhone’s screen doesn’t turn back on during a phone call, tap the screen once or press the Side button.