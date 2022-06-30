How to Lock the Screen on an Amazon Fire Tablet

What to Know Press the power button to lock the tablet if you have a PIN already enabled.

If you need to enable a PIN/passcode; Settings > Security and Privacy.

This guide will explain how to engage the lock screen on an Amazon Fire tablet and how to set up a passcode if you haven't enabled one already.

How Do I Lock The Screen on My Amazon Fire Tablet?

If you don't have a passcode enabled, simply turning the screen off won't help much. Fortunately, there are a few quick steps you can take to add a passcode to any Amazon Fire Tablet and then from then on, whenever you turn the screen off, it will lock the tablet.

Scroll down from the top of the screen and select the cog icon to enter the Settings menu. Select Security and Privacy. Select Lock Screen Passcode then choose a Pin or Password depending on whether you want to use exclusively numbers, or an alphanumeric password to unlock the screen.

Type in your chosen pin or password twice to confirm it, then select Finish. If you want to change your passcode later, return to Settings>Security and Privacy then select Change Passcode. You'll be asked to confirm your existing passcode, and then you can confirm an alternative one.

Can You Lock the Touch Screen on an Amazon Fire Tablet?

Absolutely. In fact, when you first set up a Fire Tablet, you can enable the power button to lock the screen by simply pressing the power button. That will turn the display off. Pressing the power button again will turn the screen back on, but you'll need to enter the passcode to access anything again.



Once you're done, try pressing the power button to turn the screen off, and again to turn it on again. You should now have to input your chosen passcode before the tablet screen will unlock.

How to Lock Down a Fire Tablet for Kids

If you want more control over the tablet's settings, you can always add a Kids profile to the Fire tablet. This lets you control various aspects of the tablet's use, as well as give you more in-depth parental controls. You can access those by going to Settings > Parental Controls. There you can add additional passcodes for various aspects of the tablet, monitor usage, and restrict access to certain apps or media based on age range and other factors.

There's even the option of remote monitoring, so you can see what the tablet is being used for from your desktop PC, laptop, or smartphone.

