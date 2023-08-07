Local-First Computing: Why It’s Time to Get Your Data Out of the Cloud

The cloud is risky, unreliable, and the software is worse—but it's super convenient.

Local-first computing puts your data and apps on your computer but still allows collaboration and sync.

Think about choosing local-first software whenever possible.

The cloud is certainly convenient, but what if there were a way to get that convenience without the privacy and security risks and without being forced to use all that lazy, badly-designed software?

Local-first software is both a description and an ideology, and it's not just a throwback to pre-internet days where software ran on your computer and had no idea of a wider world. Instead, local-first aims to bring all the advantages of the cloud—ubiquity, sync, and collaborative working, but without the cloud's problems, of which there are many. And it could work, but the desk is pretty stacked against it, which is a shame because cloud computing is a risky proposition.

"Imagine applications designed to function primarily on the user's device, making them efficient, private, and tailored for the user. I've had the privilege of working with some tools that enable such syncing without leaning on centralized servers. It's a breath of fresh air, I'd say," Martijn van Nieuwenhoven, back-end developer at Code Connectors software development, told Lifewire via email.

Somebody Else's Computer

There is no cloud, goes the saying. It's just somebody else's computer. We do like to think of the cloud as some kind of nebulous space to which we stay connected, a seamless extension of our computers. But really, the cloud is made up of other people's computers, and your data is stored on hard drives and SSDs. And unlike your own computer(s), the cloud is utterly outside of your control. Its very ubiquity, the fact that it is always everywhere, also means you have no idea where your data is.

We're quick to trust third parties with our data—iCloud, Dropbox, etc.—but no matter how well-intentioned and non-evil a cloud company might be, hackers are trying to break in, passwords to lose or forget, and company employees with access to your data.

But even without those active threats, you still rely on a cloud connection to access data (something iCloud users will know can be pretty flaky).

"The biggest disadvantages of cloud services and platforms for the user are related to privacy and data security concerns. When users rely on cloud services to store their data, they relinquish control over their sensitive information, making it vulnerable to potential data breaches or unauthorized access. Moreover, reliance on the cloud can lead to potential service disruptions if the cloud provider experiences technical difficulties or downtime," cloud solutions architect Vladislav Bilay told Lifewire via email.

But cloud computing can also be amazing. Google Docs is a modern wonder, letting several people work on the same document simultaneously and see what everybody else is doing in near real-time. Google's Chromebooks are portals to cloud-based computers, and every time you do something on your computer and find the changes reflected on your phone, that's the seamless convenience of the cloud at work.

Local-First Software

The goal of local-first software is to keep everything on your computer ("local") but also allow the syncing and collaboration we have gotten to depend upon. It's harder than it sounds and will probably never be as fast at sync and collaboration as cloud-first platforms. But the advantages are worth it to some.

First is the whole control-of-your-data thing. Local first means it lives on your own computer. Then, it's faster. Because everything is on your computer, apps don't have to call out to the internet for every little thing. This is a significant quality-of-life improvement. Modern computers and phones are super powerful, but apps are hamstrung by having to run at least partly in the cloud.

Speaking of quality, local-first software should also be designed for your platform of choice. A Mac app looks and behaves like a Mac app, with a native design language and UI conventions. Compare that to something like Slack, a cloud app that runs in what is essentially a custom web browser and is slow, confusing, and usually frustrating.

So why isn't all software local-first? One reason is that sync and collaboration are hard to do asynchronously. What if you and a colleague collaborate on a document, but one of you is offline for most of the day, traveling, perhaps? Merging your edits upon reconnection is tricky. It's possible to d.o It's just that the cloud is still better at it.

"[As] much as local-first software presents itself as an antidote to the cloud's pitfalls, transitioning entirely might be daunting. It's hard because the industry has evolved around the cloud. Developers, tools, investments—it's all cloud-centric now. But perhaps, that's what innovation is all about, challenging the status quo," says van Nieuwenhoven.

In the end, we all use the software that's available and the apps that are required to be able to work with others. But it's worth keeping local-first in mind and choosing it whenever you can. And remember: the cloud is reliable and safe—until it's not.