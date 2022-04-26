News > Smart & Connected Life Living Vehicle Reveals New Apple-filled Office Package Creative Studio price starts at a staggering $23,995 By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 26, 2022 12:11PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Luxury travel trailer company Living Vehicle revealed its Creative Studio package, filling its mobile office to the brim with Apple products. The Creative Studio was put together with creative professionals in mind as it comes with a Pro Display XDR, 16-inch MacBook Pro available with either an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, and the Mac Studio just to name a few. On top of all this, the package comes with the same amenities as the standard Living Vehicle model, like its multiple power sources. Living Vehicle The Apple products within the trailer aren't static and can be customized to your specifications. If the Pro Display XDR is too expensive for you, you can swap it out for the Studio Display instead, which comes with a 27-inch 5K Retina screen. The same goes for the Mac Studio; you can choose either the M1 Max model or the M1 Ultra. There's also a Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad in the Creative Studio, as well as some non-Apple devices. You'll see two Genelec The One Speakers onboard, a pair of Wired Headsets by Beyer Dynamic, and a Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic webcam. This electronic arsenal is powered by an array of solar panels with an energy capacity of 3,520 W. A generator and alternator are on board to power the AC, audio system, and the rest of the luxurious amenities. Living Vehicle Expect luxury prices for the Creative Studio. The cost of the trailer alone starts at $299,995, with the Creative Studio package beginning at $23,995, increasing with the more powerful gadgets. If that seems a bit pricey, you can contact Living Vehicle to customize a vehicle to your own specifications. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit