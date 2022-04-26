Living Vehicle Reveals New Apple-filled Office Package

Luxury travel trailer company Living Vehicle revealed its Creative Studio package, filling its mobile office to the brim with Apple products.

The Creative Studio was put together with creative professionals in mind as it comes with a Pro Display XDR, 16-inch MacBook Pro available with either an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, and the Mac Studio just to name a few. On top of all this, the package comes with the same amenities as the standard Living Vehicle model, like its multiple power sources.

Living Vehicle

The Apple products within the trailer aren't static and can be customized to your specifications. If the Pro Display XDR is too expensive for you, you can swap it out for the Studio Display instead, which comes with a 27-inch 5K Retina screen. The same goes for the Mac Studio; you can choose either the M1 Max model or the M1 Ultra.

There's also a Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad in the Creative Studio, as well as some non-Apple devices. You'll see two Genelec The One Speakers onboard, a pair of Wired Headsets by Beyer Dynamic, and a Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic webcam.

This electronic arsenal is powered by an array of solar panels with an energy capacity of 3,520 W. A generator and alternator are on board to power the AC, audio system, and the rest of the luxurious amenities.

Living Vehicle

Expect luxury prices for the Creative Studio. The cost of the trailer alone starts at $299,995, with the Creative Studio package beginning at $23,995, increasing with the more powerful gadgets.

If that seems a bit pricey, you can contact Living Vehicle to customize a vehicle to your own specifications.