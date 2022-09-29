News > Smart & Connected Life Liteboxer Total Body Wants To Be the Best VR Workout Experience in the World Stare at a virtual trainer as you do lunges By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 11:15AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Liteboxer is known primarily for manufacturing at-home workout gear with a high-tech flair, but the company has just upped its VR game in a big way. Liteboxer just launched Liteboxer Total Body for the Meta Quest 2, a virtual reality fitness app that actually pairs you up with a personal trainer. These are not live sessions, but the company says the technology makes them feel live, as you are directly facing a pre-recorded trainer. Liteboxer As the name suggests, this is a total body workout with users participating in squat ropes, lunge lines, speedbags, battle ropes, and more. The software tracks all of your movements with precision, presenting you with a calorie burn score at the end of the session. These workouts are also synced with popular songs to keep you in the groove, featuring tracks from Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and more. "We have captured what is intrinsically motivating about having a coach in your face pushing you to get in a couple more reps and bring it to the headset, for a fraction of the cost of a gym membership and with the convenience of not having to leave your home," said Liteboxer CEO Jeff Morin. Liteboxer is going with a freemium model here. The software is free to download and use in a limited capacity, but signing up for a premium membership nets you thousands of on-demand workouts and integration with more song choices. Total Body premium subscriptions cost $15 each month if you commit to an annual plan and $19 on a month-by-month basis. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit