Liteboxer Total Body Wants To Be the Best VR Workout Experience in the World

Liteboxer is known primarily for manufacturing at-home workout gear with a high-tech flair, but the company has just upped its VR game in a big way.

Liteboxer just launched Liteboxer Total Body for the Meta Quest 2, a virtual reality fitness app that actually pairs you up with a personal trainer. These are not live sessions, but the company says the technology makes them feel live, as you are directly facing a pre-recorded trainer.

As the name suggests, this is a total body workout with users participating in squat ropes, lunge lines, speedbags, battle ropes, and more. The software tracks all of your movements with precision, presenting you with a calorie burn score at the end of the session.

These workouts are also synced with popular songs to keep you in the groove, featuring tracks from Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and more.

"We have captured what is intrinsically motivating about having a coach in your face pushing you to get in a couple more reps and bring it to the headset, for a fraction of the cost of a gym membership and with the convenience of not having to leave your home," said Liteboxer CEO Jeff Morin.

Liteboxer is going with a freemium model here. The software is free to download and use in a limited capacity, but signing up for a premium membership nets you thousands of on-demand workouts and integration with more song choices. Total Body premium subscriptions cost $15 each month if you commit to an annual plan and $19 on a month-by-month basis.