Gaming > Gaming Services How to Link Twitch to Discord Connect both accounts for a better viewing experience By Cesar Aroldo-Cadenas Cesar Aroldo-Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 28, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Services Consoles & PCs Gaming Services Game Play & Streaming Mobile Gaming What to Know Desktop: Settings > Connections > Click Twitch icon > Log into Twitch account > Authorize connection.Mobile: User Settings > Connections > Add > Twitch entry > Log into Twitch account > Authorize connection.To disconnect the two accounts, click the X next to the Twitch username in the User Settings. This guide will show you how you can connect your Twitch profile to your Discord account on desktop and the mobile app. Why Should You Connect Your Twitch Account to Discord? Connecting the two accounts will give you new features and better connect with your favorite streamer. Discord allows streamers to post their Twitch emotes onto their official channel, plus gain access to unique content. For streamers, you will get a list of all the subscribers to your channel on Discord as well as the ability to see if a particular user is indeed subscribed. There's also a special Streamer Mode if you want to hide sensitive information about your account. How to Connect a Twitch Account to Discord on Desktop These steps on connecting the Discord desktop app will be the same for PC and Mac devices. Start by launching the Discord app. Click Settings (the gear) at the bottom of the Discord window. In the Setting menu, click Connections on the left hand side. It's under User Settings. In Connections, click the Twitch logo. Log into your Twitch account if you haven't done so already. Twitch will then ask you to give Discord access to your account. Click the Authorize button at the bottom. There will be a notice on the web browser confirming the two accounts have been connected. The Twitch Connections tab will list out any and all streamers with a Discord channel for their community. There may also be a Join button next to the streamer's name if they're streaming on Discord. How to Connect a Twitch Account to Discord on the Mobile App These steps on connecting the Discord mobile app to your Twitch app will be the same for Android and iOS devices. Launch the Discord mobile app. Click your Discord icon on the bottom right corner of the app to bring up User Settings. In the User Settings, click Connections. In the Connections page, click Add in the top right corner. A new menu will appear from the bottom. Click the Twitch entry. The app will open a web browser and take you to the Twitch log in page. Log in your Twitch account if you haven't done so already. After logging in, Twitch will ask you to authorize access to your Discord account. Click the Authorize button at the bottom of the window. And just like the desktop version, Discord on mobile will confirm the two accounts have been connected. How to Disconnect Twitch From Discord on the Desktop If for whatever reason you want to disconnect your Twitch account from Discord, doing so is pretty easy to do. To disconnect your Discord profile from your Twitch profile on desktop, return to the Connections tab in the User Settings. Click on the X next to your Twitch username. A small window will appear telling you that disconnecting will remove you from servers joined in that account. Click Disconnect. How to Disconnect Twitch From Discord on the Mobile App To disconnect your mobile Discord app to your Twitch profile, return to the Connections tab in the User Settings. Click on the X next to your Twitch username. A window will appear warning you if that disconnecting will remove you from the servers you joined. Click Disconnect to finish. FAQ How do I use Twitch emotes on Discord? Once you've linked your accounts, you still need to adjust some settings to use your Twitch emotes in your Discord server. In Discord, open the server, and then open the settings. Go to the Roles tab and turn on the switch next to Use External Emojis. You can also limit use of these emotes to subscribers and moderators if you want. How do I mute Discord on a Twitch stream? To keep Discord open during your Twitch stream, but silence notifications, first click the Settings gear in the lower-left corner of Discord. Click Notifications under App Settings in the left sidebar, and then scroll down to the Sounds heading. To completely mute the app, turn on the switch next to Disable All Notification Sounds. Otherwise, you can choose specific alerts to silence. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit