How to Link Twitch to Discord

This guide will show you how you can connect your Twitch profile to your Discord account on desktop and the mobile app.

Why Should You Connect Your Twitch Account to Discord?

Connecting the two accounts will give you new features and better connect with your favorite streamer. Discord allows streamers to post their Twitch emotes onto their official channel, plus gain access to unique content.

For streamers, you will get a list of all the subscribers to your channel on Discord as well as the ability to see if a particular user is indeed subscribed. There's also a special Streamer Mode if you want to hide sensitive information about your account.

How to Connect a Twitch Account to Discord on Desktop

These steps on connecting the Discord desktop app will be the same for PC and Mac devices.

Start by launching the Discord app. Click Settings (the gear) at the bottom of the Discord window. In the Setting menu, click Connections on the left hand side. It's under User Settings. In Connections, click the Twitch logo. Log into your Twitch account if you haven't done so already. Twitch will then ask you to give Discord access to your account. Click the Authorize button at the bottom. There will be a notice on the web browser confirming the two accounts have been connected. The Twitch Connections tab will list out any and all streamers with a Discord channel for their community. There may also be a Join button next to the streamer's name if they're streaming on Discord.

How to Connect a Twitch Account to Discord on the Mobile App

These steps on connecting the Discord mobile app to your Twitch app will be the same for Android and iOS devices.

Launch the Discord mobile app. Click your Discord icon on the bottom right corner of the app to bring up User Settings. In the User Settings, click Connections. In the Connections page, click Add in the top right corner. A new menu will appear from the bottom. Click the Twitch entry. The app will open a web browser and take you to the Twitch log in page. Log in your Twitch account if you haven't done so already. After logging in, Twitch will ask you to authorize access to your Discord account. Click the Authorize button at the bottom of the window. And just like the desktop version, Discord on mobile will confirm the two accounts have been connected.

How to Disconnect Twitch From Discord on the Desktop

If for whatever reason you want to disconnect your Twitch account from Discord, doing so is pretty easy to do.

To disconnect your Discord profile from your Twitch profile on desktop, return to the Connections tab in the User Settings. Click on the X next to your Twitch username. A small window will appear telling you that disconnecting will remove you from servers joined in that account. Click Disconnect.

How to Disconnect Twitch From Discord on the Mobile App

To disconnect your mobile Discord app to your Twitch profile, return to the Connections tab in the User Settings. Click on the X next to your Twitch username. A window will appear warning you if that disconnecting will remove you from the servers you joined. Click Disconnect to finish.