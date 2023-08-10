Why Artists Should Clone Themselves With AI and Sidestep Moral Pitfalls

Soon, creative people will be able to easily build an AI model based on their own work.

Using only your own drawings, photos, or stories avoids AI's worst ethical problems.

Like any tool, it could make things better or worse.

A new tool lets people easily train an artificial intelligence (AI) on their own data, no programming required. It could be a breakthrough for artists and creative professionals.

Liner.ai is a machine learning framework that makes training an AI on the user's own data easy. Currently, this is meant to make it easy for app developers to add custom AI models to their own apps—for detecting objects and classifying text, for example—but it won't be long before you and I can easily train AI models on our own words, pictures, music, and so on. It could be an extremely useful tool and might even sidestep the massive ethical pitfalls. So why does it feel like cheating?

"By leveraging AI, creative professionals can enhance their productivity and expand their creative capabilities. AI can assist in tasks such as generating ideas, creating content, and even replicating an artist's unique style. This allows artists to focus on more complex and innovative projects while still maintaining their artistic vision," AI and automation expert Surya Sanchez told Lifewire via email.

Moral Maze

It's already possible to train a machine learning model ("machine learning" is the previous buzzphrase for AI) on discrete data, but it requires quite a bit of computer know-how, using something like the image-creation tool Stable Diffusion. And, of course, this has already been used to clone and copy another artist's work without their permission.

And this brings up our first point. AI is undoubtedly useful but somewhat ethically challenged, shall we say. Whether you are deliberately targeting and copying the work of a lone, independent illustrator or using something like Stable Diffusion or Midjourney, which have been trained on millions of copyrighted images without seeking any kind of permission, the resulting AI creations are cribbed from other people's work.

By training an AI image generator, or an AI song-creation tool, on your own work and only on your work, you completely avoid this problem, in part at least. The engines behind those "large language models" may still be trained on that disputed data.

"Training AI on your own data definitely eliminates any ethical and legal challenges as AI becomes an extension of the artist. It's no more cheating than a photographer using Photoshop or a producer using a music studio. It's just another tool," Tasos Frantzolas, founder of music and beat library Soundsnap, and the AI lyric-generator site Beatopia, told Lifewire via email.

However, most of us cannot create the pictures, stories, or songs necessary for the training. If we could, then we wouldn't need an AI, right?

Not so fast. Just like any other time-saving tool, a clone of yourself can be quite useful.

Clone Home

As a kid, I dreamed of building a robot clone that could go to school while I stayed home and played in the street. That desire grew stronger when I grew up and did some dull, dead-end jobs. For creative professionals, that dream could soon come true.

Imagine a comic-book artist being able to make a quick storyboard sketch of a page layout and have their AI clone come up with a draft of the pages. Or a novelist who feeds in chapter outlines and gets first drafts back out. They could even ask for plot suggestions.

"Art is no stranger to cloning. From Andy Warhol to Damien Hirst and beyond, prolific artists often employ an army of assistants that can bring their vision to life. At the basic level, recorded music is a form of cloning the musician, too!" says Frantzolas.

It immediately feels like cheating, but is it? Maybe. But like anything, it's what you do with it that counts. If you just let the AI churn out endless chum based on your previous work, you'd be in good company. Plenty of rock and pop bands do exactly that without AI, as do some series novelists.

But most artists would soon tire of that and start investigating new ideas based on these AI creations.

"Rather than a form of cheating, it's better seen as a tool for artistic enhancement, empowering creators to amplify their skills and explore uncharted avenues, ultimately expanding the very limits of their creativity," music writer Michaela Melo told Lifewire via email.

Like any tool, it can be used for good or evil, but in the right hands, a self-cloned AI could be amazing. The comic book artist could try out way more layouts to develop new and exciting ideas. And the novelist could make short work of the dreaded first draft, testing multiple plot outlines before getting into the serious work of rewriting.

It's tempting, powerful, and ethically not too bad. And it's surely coming very, very soon.