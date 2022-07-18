How to Limit Comments on Instagram

What to Know Select the menu icon on your profile and go to Settings > Privacy > Limits .

icon on your and go to > > . Choose the type of account(s) you want to limit, set the reminder, and tap Turn on .

. The Limits feature is currently only available in the Instagram mobile app.

This article explains how to use the Limits feature on Instagram. This lets you limit the comments and messages you receive from accounts that aren’t following you or recent followers. You can also choose to be reminded of your limits in case you want to edit or turn them off.

The Instagram Limits Feature

Because Instagram recognizes combating mistreatment on social media platforms is necessary, it has introduced the Limits feature.

While you currently have the ability to block specific Instagram users, the Limits feature lets you manage comments and messages by group rather than individual.

With Limits, you can continue to receive comments and messages from your long-term followers and build those relationships, but limit communications from potential spammers and/or new followers.

The feature hides limited comments and messages unless you approve them (see below).



Set Limits on Instagram

As mentioned, the Limits feature is available in the Instagram mobile app. As of this writing, it is not available on the Instagram website. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device to get started.



Go to the profile tab and tap the menu icon on the top right. Pick Settings and choose Privacy. Select Limits which displays as Off. The first time you set up Limits, you’ll see a message letting you know the intent of the feature. Tap Continue. You can then use the toggles to limit accounts that aren’t following you and/or recent followers. Those accounts that aren’t following you could be spam or fake accounts, while recent followers are those who started following you in the past week. Next, select Limit for in the bottom section. This reminder alerts you after the time limit you choose in case you want to turn off or edit the Limits. You can pick from one to seven days or one to four weeks. Select Set reminder. Finally, tap Turn on at the bottom to put the Limits feature to work. You’ll see a brief message that you’ve turned on Limits. Tap the arrow on the top left to exit, you’ll see On next to Limits in the Privacy settings.

View Limited Comments

You can see the comments from those you’ve limited and then approve or delete the comment or block the user.



Select View All Comments for the post and then See Limited Comments on the top right. On Android, tap and hold a comment. On iPhone, tap Manage and select a comment. You can then choose Approve, Delete, or Block and follow the subsequent prompts to confirm the action.

View Limited Messages

Like comments you’ve limited, you can see messages you’ve limited as well.



Tap the Message icon on the top right of your Feed. Select Requests and then Hidden Requests on the top right. Tap and hold a message and then choose Block, Delete, or Accept and follow the subsequent prompts. Alternatively, you can remove all hidden requests by selecting Delete all at the bottom of the screen.

By setting limits, you can keep abusive comments and inappropriate messages away and get back to enjoying your Instagram experience.