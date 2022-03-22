News > Streaming Likewise TV Brings Curation to Streaming And it's available on iOS, Android, and some smart TVs By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 22, 2022 12:34PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Entertainment startup Likewise has launched a new recommendations hub that pulls from all the different streaming platforms to give you personalized picks. Likewise TV is a streaming hub powered by machine learning, people from the Likewise community, and other streaming services. The service aims to do away with mindlessly scrolling through a menu, looking for something to watch, or jumping from one app to another by providing a single location for recommendations. Likewise TV Likewise TV recommends shows by curating ratings and reviews from community members and your friends list. You can then launch whichever streaming service hosts the content from the Likewise app. You can also create a personal Watchlist to keep track of your shows. Note that Likewise TV is purely an aggregator. You still need to have a subscription to watch Atlanta on Hulu, Bridgerton on Netflix, or whatever service is required for any other recommendation. Setting it up is relatively easy. Likewise TV will ask you a few questions about your favorite genre and shows before creating your profile. You'll find some tabs on the left that tell you what's trending on the other platforms and what's recommended by Likewise itself. Likewise TV Likewise TV also includes several celebrity profiles and shows you what they're watching. You can find the likes of Bill Gates and Paris Hilton on the platform. The service is currently available on iOS and Android devices and any smart TVs that support the Likewise service. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit