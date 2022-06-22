News > Software & Apps Lighten Up With Fun New Face Filter What’s wrong with a little cosplay at work? By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2022 02:39PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Virtual work meetings have gone from an occasional curiosity to a daily part of professional life, and there are plenty of startups out there looking to capitalize on this shift. One such company is EmbodyMe and its xpression camera, as detailed in an official press release. The xpression camera is a real-time face filtering app that promises to add a bit of chaos to your next work meeting, Zoom party, or a simple live stream. EmbodyMe The app integrates with all of the major players in the remote meeting space, including the aforementioned Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meets, and works with leisure-based video chat applications like Twitch and YouTube. Activating the xpression camera app allows you to adopt different personas based on images you have saved on your computer and choose face filters designed by the company itself. Want to show up as Albert Einstein to give a video presentation or as a gnarly orc on Halloween? You can do that. The tech actually looks pretty nifty and has been in development since 2016, with a beta launching in 2020. The technology here is not limited to face filtering, as it also changes the background in real-time for added effect. For example, you can use the background filter to turn your pajamas into a respectable suit and tie, and nobody would be the wiser. Safeguards are in place to prevent deep fakes and protect user privacy, such as automatic watermarks. A free version of the app is available for PCs and Macs that integrates with seven default face images and 15 backgrounds. At $8 monthly, a paid version allows user-generated face images and virtual background customization. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit