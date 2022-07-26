News > Streaming LG TV's Streaming Service Adds Several New Channels From gameshows to Elvis, they’re kind of odd By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 12:05PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming LG's streaming service, LG Channels, is expanding its library with nine new dedicated channels that cover an eclectic assortment of topics. Several new channels (yes, channels, not shows) are bound for LG TV's free streaming service, LG Channels, with a big focus on reality-based content. Though there are some musical options included in the new lineup as well. LG Electronics Three dedicated music channels—Stingray SPA, Stingray Easy Listening, and Stingray Smooth Jazz—cover an assortment of genres from electro-instrumental to chart-toppers. And somewhat related is The Elvis Presley Channel, which provides what LG calls "non-stop Elvis content." Somewhere in the middle of all this is a dedicated Deal or No Deal channel, where it's all game shows, all the time. If you've ever wanted to marathon the popular suitcase-opening test of luck, this is your chance. LG Electronics And then there are all the reality TV offerings, starting with a variety of re-runs from the early 2000s on the new All Real channel. Well-known weight loss contest The Biggest Loser is also getting its own channel (of the same name), along with Fear Factor and all its intense "what would you do for $50,000" moments. And finally, madcap physical challenge gameshow Wipeout has its own channel, dubbed Wipeout Xtra. All the new channels are available now through LG Channels on all 2016 and newer LG Smart TV models (in the U.S.). You can find Stingray SPA, Stingray Smooth Jazz, and Stingray Easy Listening on US Channels 910, 911, and 912, respectively. The Biggest Loser is on US Channel 101, All Real is on 285, and The Elvis Presley Channel is on 320. Lastly, Deal or No Deal, Wipeout Xtra, and Fear Factor are on US Channels 330, 331, and 332. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit