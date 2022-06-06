News > Computers LG’s Newest Laptops Cram More Power Into the Same Tiny Spaces The series is also getting its first portable monitor By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 6, 2022 10:29AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Pricing and availability have been revealed for LG's 2022 lineup of its gram series of laptops—along with the debut of the first gram portable monitor. Six laptops (plus a monitor) are on LG's docket from today's announcement, all part of its ultra-light gram series. Lifewire's Jonno Hill was impressed with LG's previous gram 17 model from 2020, and according to LG, the 2022 series pushes the hardware even further. The lineup includes the LG gram 17, gram 16, gram 15, gram 14, gram 2-in-1 in both 16 and 14-inch, and the new gram +view portable monitor. LG Electronics LG says all the new 2022 gram laptops utilize 12th Gen Intel Core processors and low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM, resulting in faster performance compared to previous models. Each laptop's internal hard drive has also been upgraded to a faster Gen4 NVMe SSD and boasts "excellent battery life," so users won't have to stick close to a power source. These 2022 gram laptops also have upgraded, anti-glare displays with a larger 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560x1600 resolution IPS panels to produce richer and more vibrant colors. LG Electronics Then there's the gram +view—the series' new portable monitor—which is currently available in 16-inches. The display can connect to another nearby device via USB-C and supports horizontal or vertical orientations. Something LG believes is ideal for improved multitasking in an expanded workspace. The LG gram 17 (starting at $1700), gram 16 ($1400), gram 15 ($1200), gram 14 ($1250), gram 16 2-in-1 ($1500), gram 14 2-in-1 ($1300), and gram +view ($350) are available now direct from LG. You should also be able to find them at authorized LG retailers starting today. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit