LG’s New Monitor Is the World’s First 16:18 Vertical Display

LG has announced two new monitors, including the market's first 16:18 vertical display.

Announced on Wednesday, the two new monitors will officially debut in January at CES 2022. The first monitor, the LG UltraFine Display, is a 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Nano IPS panel boasting a 2,000:1 contrast ratio. The new monitor also offers 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which means dark, deep, blacks, and a vibrant color display. It's LG's first Nano IPS Black panel, and the company says it will deliver "realistic and nuanced black tones."

The second monitor is the LG DualUp Monitor. Like the LG UltraFine Display, the LG DualUp features a Nano IPS panel. However, it will sport a unique 16:18 aspect ratio. That means more vertical screen real estate.

The display is made up of what LG calls a Square Double QHD display. At 28-inches, the monitor will offer the same screen amount as two 21.5-inch displays stacked on top of each other. The display also features a built-in split view function, which can cut the display in half, making it act as two monitors.

"LG's premium monitors for 2022 deliver the picture quality, features, and usability that can satisfy the needs of both professional and home users," Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of IT business unit at LG Electronics Business Solutions, said in the announcement.

LG hasn't shared any release date plans just yet. However, those details may be available at CES 2022.