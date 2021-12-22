News > Computers LG’s New Monitor Is the World’s First 16:18 Vertical Display 'Square Double' display gives you more screen real estate up top By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 22, 2021 10:52AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More LG has announced two new monitors, including the market's first 16:18 vertical display. Announced on Wednesday, the two new monitors will officially debut in January at CES 2022. The first monitor, the LG UltraFine Display, is a 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Nano IPS panel boasting a 2,000:1 contrast ratio. The new monitor also offers 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which means dark, deep, blacks, and a vibrant color display. It's LG's first Nano IPS Black panel, and the company says it will deliver "realistic and nuanced black tones." LG The second monitor is the LG DualUp Monitor. Like the LG UltraFine Display, the LG DualUp features a Nano IPS panel. However, it will sport a unique 16:18 aspect ratio. That means more vertical screen real estate. The display is made up of what LG calls a Square Double QHD display. At 28-inches, the monitor will offer the same screen amount as two 21.5-inch displays stacked on top of each other. The display also features a built-in split view function, which can cut the display in half, making it act as two monitors. LG "LG's premium monitors for 2022 deliver the picture quality, features, and usability that can satisfy the needs of both professional and home users," Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of IT business unit at LG Electronics Business Solutions, said in the announcement. LG hasn't shared any release date plans just yet. However, those details may be available at CES 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit