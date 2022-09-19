News > Computers LG's New Laptops Offer Cool Tech to Track Movements, Blur Screens, and More Introducing the Ultra PC 16 and Ultra PC 17 By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 02:11PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming LG has just surprise-launched a pair of high-performance laptops to sit along its popular Gram line. The Ultra PC 16 and Ultra PC 17 laptops are filled with impressive features and specs at a price point that may stretch the bank but not break it. Both models include the innovative Miramemetrix Glance motion tracking technology that has been popping up on higher-end laptops. LG This software suite integrates with the webcam to track the user's positioning, allowing the laptop to perform various automatic tasks based on this position. For instance, it goes into lock screen mode when you step away and blurs the screen when someone is standing over your shoulder. This tech also promises smoother transitions during those endless WFH meetings. The Ultra 17 is the clear winner, specs-wise, with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 chip, Nvidia's RTX 3050 GPU, DDR5 RAM, a solid-state drive, and, as indicated, a 17-inch display. The Ultra 16 features the latest Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, AMD'S Radeon GPU, DDR4 RAM, a solid-state drive, and a 16-inch anti-glare display. LG Both models are fairly heavy, with the Ultra 17 clocking in at 4.4 pounds and the Ultra 16 weighing 3.6 pounds. As a comparison, the new MacBook Air weighs 2.7 pounds. Both laptops are available to order right now from LG, with shipments to physical retailers and online stores soon. The beefier Ultra 17 starts at $1,600, and the Ultra 16 starts at $1,000. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit