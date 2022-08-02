LG’s New High-End Projectors Adjust to Your Room Brightness

Quality specs at a quality price

Published on August 2, 2022
Movie theaters are in a precarious place right now, thanks to massive advancements in the home entertainment tech space. 

LG just revealed a pair of flagship ultra-short throw home projectors in the company’s popular Cinebeam line. The LG Cinebeam HU915QE and HU915QB 4K UHD projectors are designed for 90-inch to 120-inch images, depending on placement, and utilize LG’s proprietary three-channel laser technology that integrates a separate light source for each primary RBG color. The end result? Vivid images even during the day, especially when compared to projectors with just a single light source.

LG Cinebeam

LG

On the matter of daylight use, the company’s newest projectors include updated brightness optimization technology that automatically adjusts levels to match a room’s ambient light conditions. There’s also a similar tool for contrast that automatically makes adjustments from scene to scene of whatever you are watching. In other words, expect some serious immersion. 

Both models are equipped with smart features, so you can access streaming services right from the projectors. They also include Bluetooth, screen mirroring options, and a 2.2 channel, 40W speaker. 

The differences between these projectors are minimal, with the white and gray HU915QE boasting 3,700 ANSI lumens and the black HU915QB featuring 3,000 ANSI lumens. Both models include a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1. 

However, the advanced specs and premium design will absolutely empty your bank account. The Cinebeam HU915QE and HU915QB are each available now for $6,000 and $6,500, respectively.

