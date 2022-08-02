News > Home Theater & Entertainment LG’s New High-End Projectors Adjust to Your Room Brightness Quality specs at a quality price By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 01:17PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Movie theaters are in a precarious place right now, thanks to massive advancements in the home entertainment tech space. LG just revealed a pair of flagship ultra-short throw home projectors in the company’s popular Cinebeam line. The LG Cinebeam HU915QE and HU915QB 4K UHD projectors are designed for 90-inch to 120-inch images, depending on placement, and utilize LG’s proprietary three-channel laser technology that integrates a separate light source for each primary RBG color. The end result? Vivid images even during the day, especially when compared to projectors with just a single light source. LG On the matter of daylight use, the company’s newest projectors include updated brightness optimization technology that automatically adjusts levels to match a room’s ambient light conditions. There’s also a similar tool for contrast that automatically makes adjustments from scene to scene of whatever you are watching. In other words, expect some serious immersion. Both models are equipped with smart features, so you can access streaming services right from the projectors. They also include Bluetooth, screen mirroring options, and a 2.2 channel, 40W speaker. The differences between these projectors are minimal, with the white and gray HU915QE boasting 3,700 ANSI lumens and the black HU915QB featuring 3,000 ANSI lumens. Both models include a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1. However, the advanced specs and premium design will absolutely empty your bank account. The Cinebeam HU915QE and HU915QB are each available now for $6,000 and $6,500, respectively. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit