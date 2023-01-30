LG's New Gram Laptops Are Light But Still Pack a Powerful Punch

LG has been busy developing new laptops for its popular Gram line, as two models will be released later this week.

These newly-developed computers herald a big year for LG laptops, as the company plans to release several models throughout the remainder of 2023. First up, there’s a powerful computer with an unforgettable name, the 17Z90R-A.AAB7U1.

LG

This 17-inch laptop ships with an Intel 13th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the renowned NVIDIA RTX3050 GPU, 1TB of SSD storage, and Windows 11 pre-installed. Its slightly more powerful cousin, the 17Z90R-A.ADB9U1, comes with the same Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GPU but ups the RAM to 32GB and the storage to 2TB.

Both of these computers weigh just over three pounds, placing them firmly in the lightweight camp, despite the beefy specs. These laptops also ship with large batteries that last more than 20 hours per charge, even when performing at high levels. To that end, LG is throwing in a compact adapter to assist with portability.

LG

Both laptops also employ anti-glare IPS panels with variable refresh rate support and Dolby Atmos integration. The 17Z90R-A.AAB7U1 (the one with the smaller SDD and less RAM) costs $2,000, and the beefier 17Z90R-A.ADB9U1 sets you back $2,300. They officially launch on February 1.

LG remains mum regarding the rest of 2023, only saying that more laptops are coming.