LG’s Latest OLED Displays Boast Clear Images and Fast Response Times

Pre-orders are now open for two new LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors in 27- and 45-inch varieties, with a planned release in early 2023.

We knew that LG's 45-inch UltraGear 45GR95QE was in the works, but now we have release dates and prices for both it and the 27-inch UltraGear 27GR95QE. And you can pre-order either one (or both) today, with some promotional bonuses to boot.

The 45GR95QE (priced at $1,699.99) offers a 45-inch 21:9 aspect ratio and an 800R curved WQHD (wide quad high definition) OLED screen with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. So images look good and wrap around your view slightly, intended to provide a more immersive feel. It also claims a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, meaning there should be little noticeable (if any) delay in what you tell the game to do and what you see on screen.

As for the 27GR95QE (priced at $999.99), it's a smaller 27-inch OLED model with QHD (quad high definition) and a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. It's not curved like the 45GR95QE, but it does boast the same 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. It also uses an anti-glare, low-reflection panel that should reduce unwanted visual distractions caused by inconvenient lighting or other environmental factors.

You can pre-order the UltraGear 27GR95QE or 45GR95QE now, and if you go through LG.com before December 26, you'll also get a free UltraGear Gaming Pad and two-day shipping. LG expects to begin shipping sometime in early January 2023.