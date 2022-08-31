LG's Impressive New TV Goes From Flat to Curved in a Hurry—What to Know

The bendable OLED display boasts 20 levels of curvature

Published on August 31, 2022
Electronics giant LG has just teased a new bendable TV that goes from flat to curved to suit a wide array of viewing tastes. 

LG claims the OLED Flex LX3 is the "world's first bendable 42-inch OLED TV." It features 20 levels of curvature that allow users to find their ideal arc for increased customization. The adjustments are made manually or via remote, letting the panel transform from a flat display to a curvature of up to 900R. 

LG OLED Flex LX3

LG

The benefits here are obvious, as flat panels are the standard for watching TV and movies, while curved panels offer a more immersive gaming experience. The bendable LX3 is great for both, thanks to LG’s proprietary backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology. However, it is just 42-inches, which is a size better suited for gaming over watching the latest blockbusters. 

As for non-bendy specs, the LX3 boasts 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag, 100 percent color fidelity certified accuracy, and a processor filled with advanced algorithms to optimize visuals. The panel also includes an anti-reflection coating to reduce glare and other distractions. 

LG OLED Flex LX3

LG

For gamers, the TV allows on-screen size adjustments to suit individual preferences and genres, a dedicated Gaming Dashboard for even more control, and a built-in mic. For everyone else, gamers included, there are 10 degrees of tilt and a height-adjustable stand. 

LG remains mum on pricing and availability, so don’t expect this model to hit store shelves too soon. However, the company will showcase the TV at IFA 2022 in Berlin.

