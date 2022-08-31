News > Home Theater & Entertainment LG's Impressive New TV Goes From Flat to Curved in a Hurry—What to Know The bendable OLED display boasts 20 levels of curvature By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 01:39PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Electronics giant LG has just teased a new bendable TV that goes from flat to curved to suit a wide array of viewing tastes. LG claims the OLED Flex LX3 is the "world's first bendable 42-inch OLED TV." It features 20 levels of curvature that allow users to find their ideal arc for increased customization. The adjustments are made manually or via remote, letting the panel transform from a flat display to a curvature of up to 900R. LG The benefits here are obvious, as flat panels are the standard for watching TV and movies, while curved panels offer a more immersive gaming experience. The bendable LX3 is great for both, thanks to LG’s proprietary backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology. However, it is just 42-inches, which is a size better suited for gaming over watching the latest blockbusters. As for non-bendy specs, the LX3 boasts 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag, 100 percent color fidelity certified accuracy, and a processor filled with advanced algorithms to optimize visuals. The panel also includes an anti-reflection coating to reduce glare and other distractions. LG For gamers, the TV allows on-screen size adjustments to suit individual preferences and genres, a dedicated Gaming Dashboard for even more control, and a built-in mic. For everyone else, gamers included, there are 10 degrees of tilt and a height-adjustable stand. LG remains mum on pricing and availability, so don’t expect this model to hit store shelves too soon. However, the company will showcase the TV at IFA 2022 in Berlin. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit