LG Unveils First Gaming Laptop Packed With High-End Specs

LG is taking its first big steps into the gaming laptop market with a new machine sporting high-end specs.

The company calls the new laptop its "first gaming laptop," It will feature an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, and support for up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space.

LG

But LG hasn’t stopped the high-end specs there. The 17-inch UltraGear 17G90Q will also feature a 300Hz 1080P IPS display and a 93Wh battery. You’ll also find the machine is loaded with ports, including a USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C with Thunderbolt 4, a USB-C 3.2 2x1, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 ports. An HDMI port is included for external connections, as well as a microSD slot, headphone jack, and RJ45 internet connection port.

LG’s first gaming laptop also comes with a fingerprint sensor direction in the power button and a 1080P webcam built-in. The body is made of aluminum and will offer a grey and purple design. The 17-inch laptop weighs 5.82 pounds and sports a 21.4mm thick chassis.

The company hasn’t revealed a retail price yet, but according to the news release, it plans to share more details at CES 2022 in January. The 17-inch UltraGear 17G90Q is set to release in the US and South Korea starting in early 2022.