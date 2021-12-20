News > Computers LG Unveils First Gaming Laptop Packed With High-End Specs An Nvidia RTX 3080 and 11th-gen Intel CPU are at the core By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 20, 2021 10:55AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More LG is taking its first big steps into the gaming laptop market with a new machine sporting high-end specs. The company calls the new laptop its "first gaming laptop," It will feature an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, and support for up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space. LG But LG hasn’t stopped the high-end specs there. The 17-inch UltraGear 17G90Q will also feature a 300Hz 1080P IPS display and a 93Wh battery. You’ll also find the machine is loaded with ports, including a USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C with Thunderbolt 4, a USB-C 3.2 2x1, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 ports. An HDMI port is included for external connections, as well as a microSD slot, headphone jack, and RJ45 internet connection port. LG’s first gaming laptop also comes with a fingerprint sensor direction in the power button and a 1080P webcam built-in. The body is made of aluminum and will offer a grey and purple design. The 17-inch laptop weighs 5.82 pounds and sports a 21.4mm thick chassis. The company hasn’t revealed a retail price yet, but according to the news release, it plans to share more details at CES 2022 in January. The 17-inch UltraGear 17G90Q is set to release in the US and South Korea starting in early 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit