News > Home Theater & Entertainment LG Teases Ginormous 97-Inch OLED Display—Take a Look Releases later this year for just, oh, $25,000 By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 12:49PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming It wasn't so long ago that eyeing a 60-inch HD TV was something of a big deal, but nowadays, that display size is considered average at best. To keep this size war going, electronics giant LG teased an absolutely massive 97-inch OLED screen at K-Display 2022, the KDIA's (Korea Display Industry Association) largest TV and monitor showcase. They're calling it the OLED.EX, and it's the largest OLED panel ever created. LG This Godzilla-esque TV is more than its extra-large panel, however, as the OLED.EX is equipped with LG's CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology that has been featured in some of the company's prototype designs, such as a previously announced 48-inch bendable OLED panel. CSO works to actually vibrate the display during use, via a thin film exciter on the back of the panel. This vibration technology turns the TV into a bonafide 5.1 channel audio system without the need for additional speakers. LG says this gives viewers a "cinematic level of immersion," though they haven't indicated how the system apes surround sound systems that typically include speakers behind the viewer. LG Also, this is not a prototype. The OLED.EX releases later this year, but hold on to your bank accounts, as these displays are expected to cost around $25,000. That said, LG gave K-Display attendees plenty of prototypes to fawn over. They showed a multitude of transparent OLED displays, some thin enough to recede into standard walls, as well as a curved OLED for automobile dashboards and a foldable laptop OLED—none of which will be available for purchase in the near future. In the meantime, start clearing out your living room to make space for that 97-inch beast. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit