LG Teases Ginormous 97-Inch OLED Display—Take a Look

Lawrence Bonk
Published on August 10, 2022
Jerri Ledford
It wasn't so long ago that eyeing a 60-inch HD TV was something of a big deal, but nowadays, that display size is considered average at best. 

To keep this size war going, electronics giant LG teased an absolutely massive 97-inch OLED screen at K-Display 2022, the KDIA's (Korea Display Industry Association) largest TV and monitor showcase. They're calling it the OLED.EX, and it's the largest OLED panel ever created.

LG OLED.EX

LG

This Godzilla-esque TV is more than its extra-large panel, however, as the OLED.EX is equipped with LG's CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology that has been featured in some of the company's prototype designs, such as a previously announced 48-inch bendable OLED panel. 

CSO works to actually vibrate the display during use, via a thin film exciter on the back of the panel. This vibration technology turns the TV into a bonafide 5.1 channel audio system without the need for additional speakers.

LG says this gives viewers a "cinematic level of immersion," though they haven't indicated how the system apes surround sound systems that typically include speakers behind the viewer.

LG Transparent OLED

LG

Also, this is not a prototype. The OLED.EX releases later this year, but hold on to your bank accounts, as these displays are expected to cost around $25,000.

That said, LG gave K-Display attendees plenty of prototypes to fawn over. They showed a multitude of transparent OLED displays, some thin enough to recede into standard walls, as well as a curved OLED for automobile dashboards and a foldable laptop OLED—none of which will be available for purchase in the near future.

In the meantime, start clearing out your living room to make space for that 97-inch beast.

