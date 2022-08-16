News > Smart & Connected Life LG Smart TVs Are Becoming a Decent Tool for Work Meetings They now support video-conferencing app RemoteMeeting By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 11:34AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Remote work has gone from a niche activity involving a few people talking to their pets all day to a massive transformation of nearly every industry, in which millions of people talk to their pets all day. Electronics giant LG is helping this along by adding support for the popular teleconferencing app RemoteMeeting to its line of smart TVs. This allows modern workers to participate in a remote work meeting without having to boot up a PC or laptop. RSupport This service is only available on 2021 and 2022 LG smart TVs for now, but downloading and installing RemoteMeeting only requires a simple trip to the app store and some light hurdle jumping. RemoteMeeting may not have the cultural cache of, say, Zoom or Microsoft Teams, but it does bring a number of innovations to the work-from-home table. The standout features include themed conference rooms, the ability to handle 100 people at once, and an easy-to-use interface that lets you pin speakers to the top of the page, among other options. Parent company Rsupport can now add smart TV support to that list of features. "We are thrilled to expand the availability of RemoteMeeting and provide LG customers an easy-to-use communication solution on the big screen at home,” said Hyung Su Seo, CEO of Rsupport, in the press release. It is also worth noting that newer LG smart TVs have screens as large as 86-inches, which is a far cry from laptop displays and standard computer monitors. In other words, that meeting with your boss is sure to really pop on the big screen. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit