LG's New Gram Laptop is Thinner and Lighter Than a MacBook Air

LG has just released the Gram SuperSlim laptop, which the company is calling its thinnest model ever.

The SuperSlim was originally unveiled during the CES conference earlier this year, back when it was called the Ultraslim. There is a reason why “slim” appears in both versions of the name. This laptop is just .43-inches thick and weighs a tad over two pounds. To put things in perspective, the notoriously portable MacBook Air is .44-inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds.

LG Electronics

LG’s new laptop is small in stature, but the specs look large and in charge. It ships with an Intel Evo 13th Gen processor and Intel Iris Xe GPU, with RAM options up to 32GB and solid-state storage options up to 2TB. This computer also comes with a crisp 15.6-inch OLED display, which is something of a rarity in the laptop space. LG says this screen boasts anti-glare technology, a 100 percent DCI-P33 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black integration.

LG Electronics

The company also touts the durability of the SuperSlim, noting that it passed seven tests to ensure military-grade durability. More durability is never a bad thing with ultra-portable laptops. Other features include a compact power adapter, three USB-C ports, and a full HD webcam complete with face recognition software and integrated microphones.

You can purchase the SuperSlim right now with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,700 or with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for $2,000. As a perk to lure in customers, LG is throwing in a free Gram +view portable monitor with every purchase until May 14th.