LG's New Gaming Monitor Boasts a Fast and Responsive 240Hz Refresh Rate

Tech giant LG just announced a new gaming monitor packed to the gills with specs intended to increase responsiveness and immersion.

The LG UltraGear 45GR95QE uses OLED tech, which is known for ultra-fast response times. What makes this monitor special is that it also includes a 240Hz refresh rate: further speeding up response times to near-instantaneous levels. The company says it's the first curved OLED display with this refresh rate.

The vast majority of OLED displays, flat or curved, cap out at 120Hz. Higher refresh rates are preferred by serious gamers, as they make games feel more responsive and they reduce lag during gameplay.

Other companies, including Corsair, MSI, and Razer are all developing their own 240Hz OLED displays, but it looks like LG beat them all to the punch.

LG’s 45-inch gaming monitor doesn’t stop with a high refresh rate, either. The 45GR95QE includes a 21:9 aspect ratio, a WQHD resolution, 800R curvature, a 0.1 ms gray-to-gray response time, and 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

LG

This new entrant in the UltraGear line also allows for both picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP,) thanks to a borderless design that doesn’t waste any space on bezels. There are plenty of connection options here, too, including a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, a trip of USB 3.0 ports, and a headphone out.

LG has yet to announce pricing and availability, but the company says it will release more information at the IFA exhibition in Berlin next month.