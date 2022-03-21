LG Reveals C2 and G2 Series as Part of Its OLED evo Lineup

LG Electronics has announced two new series coming to its 2022 OLED TV lineup: the OLED evo G2 Gallery Edition and the OLED evo C2.

The TVs come in a variety of models based on size, but all share similar features, LG revealed. The C2 series will have 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch models, while the G2 series will have 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inch models. Each display will house LG's new α9 Gen 5 processor, support NVIDIA's GeForce NOW subscription service, and run webOS 22, enabling new customization options.

The aforementioned α9 Gen5 processor uses a deep-learning algorithm to create a high-quality image and comes with AI Sound Pro to create virtual 7.1.2 surround sound via the TVs' speakers. WebOS, meanwhile, is LG's smart TV platform where you can create custom profiles to show content tailored to your taste.

Other features include Room To Room Share, which can move a show to a different TV via Wi-Fi, and NFC Magic Tap, which connects the TV to your smartphone so you can share content.

In addition to GeForce NOW, LG's new screens will have built-in support for Google Stadia and a new Game Optimizer menu. Gamers will be able to switch between specialized gaming presets via the Game Optimizer and turn on Dark Room Mode to adjust display brightness automatically.

Select models are available for purchase on LG's website, with the rest launching in April 2022 but be prepared to pay thousands of dollars for the new displays. For example, the G2 77-inch model has a $4,199 price tag, while the C2 65-inch model will run $2,499.