LG Reveals C2 and G2 Series as Part of Its OLED evo Lineup

By Cesar Cadenas
Cesar Cadenas
Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more.
Published on March 21, 2022
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994.
LG Electronics has announced two new series coming to its 2022 OLED TV lineup: the OLED evo G2 Gallery Edition and the OLED evo C2.

The TVs come in a variety of models based on size, but all share similar features, LG revealed. The C2 series will have 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch models, while the G2 series will have 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inch models. Each display will house LG's new α9 Gen 5 processor, support NVIDIA's GeForce NOW subscription service, and run webOS 22, enabling new customization options.

LG OLED evo C2 Series

LG

The aforementioned α9 Gen5 processor uses a deep-learning algorithm to create a high-quality image and comes with AI Sound Pro to create virtual 7.1.2 surround sound via the TVs' speakers. WebOS, meanwhile, is LG's smart TV platform where you can create custom profiles to show content tailored to your taste.

Other features include Room To Room Share, which can move a show to a different TV via Wi-Fi, and NFC Magic Tap, which connects the TV to your smartphone so you can share content.

In addition to GeForce NOW, LG's new screens will have built-in support for Google Stadia and a new Game Optimizer menu. Gamers will be able to switch between specialized gaming presets via the Game Optimizer and turn on Dark Room Mode to adjust display brightness automatically.

LG OLED evo in room

LG

Select models are available for purchase on LG's website, with the rest launching in April 2022 but be prepared to pay thousands of dollars for the new displays. For example, the G2 77-inch model has a $4,199 price tag, while the C2 65-inch model will run $2,499.

