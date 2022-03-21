News > Home Theater & Entertainment LG Reveals C2 and G2 Series as Part of Its OLED evo Lineup Select models available for purchase now By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 21, 2022 02:42PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More LG Electronics has announced two new series coming to its 2022 OLED TV lineup: the OLED evo G2 Gallery Edition and the OLED evo C2. The TVs come in a variety of models based on size, but all share similar features, LG revealed. The C2 series will have 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch models, while the G2 series will have 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inch models. Each display will house LG's new α9 Gen 5 processor, support NVIDIA's GeForce NOW subscription service, and run webOS 22, enabling new customization options. LG The aforementioned α9 Gen5 processor uses a deep-learning algorithm to create a high-quality image and comes with AI Sound Pro to create virtual 7.1.2 surround sound via the TVs' speakers. WebOS, meanwhile, is LG's smart TV platform where you can create custom profiles to show content tailored to your taste. Other features include Room To Room Share, which can move a show to a different TV via Wi-Fi, and NFC Magic Tap, which connects the TV to your smartphone so you can share content. In addition to GeForce NOW, LG's new screens will have built-in support for Google Stadia and a new Game Optimizer menu. Gamers will be able to switch between specialized gaming presets via the Game Optimizer and turn on Dark Room Mode to adjust display brightness automatically. LG Select models are available for purchase on LG's website, with the rest launching in April 2022 but be prepared to pay thousands of dollars for the new displays. For example, the G2 77-inch model has a $4,199 price tag, while the C2 65-inch model will run $2,499. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit