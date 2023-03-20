LG Just Released a Beautiful New Iridescent Laptop With a Hidden Touchpad

LG has just launched a new laptop line that actually changes color depending on the viewing angle.

The LG gram Style laptop is encased in iridescent Gorilla Glass, allowing a unique color-shifting effect. The company says they created the laptop for "those who love to express their unique style wherever they go."

To that end, this computer is heavy on aesthetic embellishments that go beyond the sparkly glass exterior. To start, Gorilla Glass also encases the keybed, adding more resplendent color changes. The touchpad also features soft LED backlighting that illuminates when touched. This touchpad is recessed into the keybed, making it seem hidden when not being used.

If a laptop emphasizes aesthetic grandeur, you had better hope it is also lightweight, making it easier to show off to that local barista you have had your eye on. To that end, the gram Style weighs under three pounds.

LG

There are some decent specs under the hood, which is to be expected, given the pedigree. The LG gram Style features a non-reflective OLED display with refresh rates that vary from 90Hz to 120Hz, the latest Intel Evo 13th Gen processor, and plenty of LPDDR5 RAM. It ships with a Gen4 NVMe SSD, Dolby Atmos integration, Smart Amp integration, and USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports.

These laptops are available now from LG in two sizes: 14 inches and 16 inches. Prices range from $1,500 to $2,000, depending on RAM, storage, and display size.