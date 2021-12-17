News > Computers LG Introduces New UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor Line Displays created with the creative professional in mind By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 17, 2021 01:58PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More LG Electronics has announced two new high-powered displays as part of the upcoming UltraFine OLED Pro line. According to LG, the two monitors deliver highly accurate color replication plus powerful HDR and SDR performance. The UltraFine line was created with creative professionals in mind. Both monitors display 4K UHD resolution and independent pixel control for high-quality color fidelity. LG Electronics The new monitors include a 27-inch model and a 32-inch model, sharing many of the same features. Both monitors come with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and cover the majority of the DCI/P3 color space, which is the standard for digital movie projections in the American film industry. The monitors come with self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods to block out distracting light sources. When paired with the LG Calibration Studio app, the sensors detect the light output from the display and make automatic adjustments to ensure colors are shown accurately. Both UltraFine displays are lightweight with slim forms and have an adjustable stand which you can use to change the monitors’ height or angle. You can even put the monitors in an upright position, ideal for projects that require a vertical view. LG Electronics Since these monitors were created with creative professionals in mind, they may not appeal to the casual consumer, especially when considering the cost. LG's press release indicates the UltraFine line will be available in key markets around the world starting January 2022, but you can buy them now on the LG website: the 32-inch monitor is listed at $3,999 and the 27-inch model at $2,999. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit