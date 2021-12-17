News > Home Theater & Entertainment LG Introduces New S95QR Soundbar System for Immersive Audio Supports Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 17, 2021 12:37PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Ahead of CES 2022, LG Electronics is introducing its new premium soundbar speaker system, the S95QR, said to deliver an immersive audio experience for movies, music, and gaming. According to LG, this new soundbar outputs at 810W and delivers 9.1.5 channels of surround sound with its up-firing speakers. The company states these up-firing channels help provide realistic sounds and clearer dialogue to elevate the home cinema experience. LG Electronics LG’s new product is split among four components: the main soundbar, two rear speakers, and a big subwoofer. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio codec for that realistic audio experience. It also supports IMAX Enhanced for multi-dimensional audio, but only for compatible movies. The rear speakers each come with six drivers housed within and deliver sound evenly across a 135-degree wide-angle space, making speaker placement quite flexible. The subwoofer outputs a deep and reverberating bass to emulate a movie theater. Gamers and music fans, in particular, will love the soundbar’s variable refresh rate and low latency mode, ideal for keeping audio in perfect sync. It also supports many AI assistants that can control volume, modes, and more. andresr/Getty Images If the system is connected to a compatible LG TV, the speakers will take full advantage of the display’s AI Sound Pro for an even better audio experience and AI Room Calibration to tailor audio to any space accordingly. Despite so many details, we don’t know when the S95QR model will be made available for purchase or at what price. More will likely be revealed at LG’s CES 2022 presentation. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit