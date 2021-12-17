LG Introduces New S95QR Soundbar System for Immersive Audio

Ahead of CES 2022, LG Electronics is introducing its new premium soundbar speaker system, the S95QR, said to deliver an immersive audio experience for movies, music, and gaming.

According to LG, this new soundbar outputs at 810W and delivers 9.1.5 channels of surround sound with its up-firing speakers. The company states these up-firing channels help provide realistic sounds and clearer dialogue to elevate the home cinema experience.

LG Electronics

LG’s new product is split among four components: the main soundbar, two rear speakers, and a big subwoofer. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio codec for that realistic audio experience. It also supports IMAX Enhanced for multi-dimensional audio, but only for compatible movies.

The rear speakers each come with six drivers housed within and deliver sound evenly across a 135-degree wide-angle space, making speaker placement quite flexible. The subwoofer outputs a deep and reverberating bass to emulate a movie theater.

Gamers and music fans, in particular, will love the soundbar’s variable refresh rate and low latency mode, ideal for keeping audio in perfect sync. It also supports many AI assistants that can control volume, modes, and more.

andresr/Getty Images

If the system is connected to a compatible LG TV, the speakers will take full advantage of the display’s AI Sound Pro for an even better audio experience and AI Room Calibration to tailor audio to any space accordingly.

Despite so many details, we don’t know when the S95QR model will be made available for purchase or at what price. More will likely be revealed at LG’s CES 2022 presentation.