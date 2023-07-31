LG Channels Expands Global Live Sports Coverage With FIFA+ and More

Love sports? LG Channels is making it easier to catch the live matches you want to see.

LG Channels is bringing more live sports coverage to viewers worldwide—including in the US.

Acting as a sort of network hub for LG smart TV users, LG Channels is meant to provide a wide variety of streaming channels, minus the need to install individual services or apps. Now it's bolstering its live sports offerings with more Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD) options and FIFA+, with even more planned for European territories in the near future.

LG

While this may not be the debut of FIFA+ for LG Channels, the soccer (football), focused service is branching out to more countries—including the US. Meaning more countries around the world can now check out its archive, keep up with live broadcasts, and take a look at its Originals whenever the mood or occasion calls for it.

The timing of this expansion is something LG views as fortuitous, as it points out that now LG Channels viewers will be able to keep up with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

FIFA

AVOD media is also being added, with the YouTube channel Shoot for Love being highlighted by LG for how it gives well-known football (soccer) players unorthodox challenges. On top of that, two more additions are planned for Germany, the UK, and a handful of other European countries. The premium channel Unbeaten will feature "the biggest events and athletes" across football, golf, and tennis, while the Tennis Channel aims to provide live tennis content 24 hours a day.

FIFA+ (as well as more AVOD content) is now rolling out globally for LG Channels users across the US, Europe, and Asia. Unbeaten and the Tennis Channel are expected to be available for select European countries "in the coming months."