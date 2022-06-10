LG Can’t Force You to Love Their New TV

LG and Lucasfilm have come together to create a special edition Star Wars-themed OLED TV that's both covered and filled with references to that far, far away galaxy.

The new set, built from LG's 65-inch OLED evo C2, is so full of fan service that even the distribution is a Star Wars callback. Only 501 of these TVs will be available across the US and Germany, which is itself a nod to the 501st clone battalion (from The Clone Wars). Though LG's announcement is a bit unclear on whether that means 501 sets in total or 501 for each region.

LG

Darth Vader adorns the packaging, which probably isn't much of a surprise, but the new Star Wars OLED also sports what looks to be an engraved Imperial insignia on its surface. It also comes with an appropriately-branded remote control, features an interface designed to look like a light saber, and makes Darth Vader breathing sounds when you turn it on. Oh, and there's a gallery full of Star Wars imagery that's been preinstalled and can be viewed when the TV is idle or in Gallery Mode.

Aside from the Star Wars-ness, it's an LG OLED evo C2 through and through. It features the same picture and sound quality, along with self-lit pixel technology that LG says produces sharper visuals and richer colors.

LG

You can sign up to be notified when the LG OLED evo Star Wars Special Edition TV is available via LG's website. The company hasn't specified when the set will go up for sale or how much it will cost, though it's not unreasonable to expect it to be a bit more than the $2500 the regular 65-inch C2 goes for since it's a limited edition.