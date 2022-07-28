News > Smart & Connected Life LG Brings AI-Enhanced Voice Control to Automobiles Pay for gas, arrange parking, order food, and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2022 11:13AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Voice recognition in automobiles is not exactly new, but it is niche and available only as an add-on with select luxury vehicles. LG, however, is looking to bring this tech to the masses, along with some much-needed advancements. The company has teamed up with voice artificial intelligence leader Soundhound to create the "next-generation of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems." LG The goal here is to allow users to use natural language commands to control key aspects of the driving experience. LG gives some examples of how this technology could be useful, from ordering food directly from the vehicle, paying for gas, changing the temperature in the cabin, and rolling down the windows, among other tasks. All of this will be done without having to take your hands off the steering wheel or your eyes off the road. LG also says there will be plenty of additional voice commands to enhance passengers' driving experience, emphasizing commerce. "Our agreement with LG will allow auto manufacturers of all sizes to deliver the kind of voice-enabled infotainment experience that users have come to expect in every part of their lives," said Keyvan Mohajer, president and CEO of SoundHound. Specifics are scarce here, as neither LG nor SoundHound has given a timeframe for when this tech will be implemented into in-vehicle infotainment systems. Nor have they announced which vehicles would be outfitted with the technology. Time will tell. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit