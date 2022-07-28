LG Brings AI-Enhanced Voice Control to Automobiles

Voice recognition in automobiles is not exactly new, but it is niche and available only as an add-on with select luxury vehicles.

LG, however, is looking to bring this tech to the masses, along with some much-needed advancements. The company has teamed up with voice artificial intelligence leader Soundhound to create the "next-generation of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems."

LG

The goal here is to allow users to use natural language commands to control key aspects of the driving experience. LG gives some examples of how this technology could be useful, from ordering food directly from the vehicle, paying for gas, changing the temperature in the cabin, and rolling down the windows, among other tasks.

All of this will be done without having to take your hands off the steering wheel or your eyes off the road. LG also says there will be plenty of additional voice commands to enhance passengers' driving experience, emphasizing commerce.

"Our agreement with LG will allow auto manufacturers of all sizes to deliver the kind of voice-enabled infotainment experience that users have come to expect in every part of their lives," said Keyvan Mohajer, president and CEO of SoundHound.

Specifics are scarce here, as neither LG nor SoundHound has given a timeframe for when this tech will be implemented into in-vehicle infotainment systems. Nor have they announced which vehicles would be outfitted with the technology. Time will tell.