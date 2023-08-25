LG Releases 3 Affordable New Gaming Monitors With High Refresh Rates

These are high-grade gaming monitors with plenty of bells and whistles, and the introductory price makes them an all-around great option for gamers looking to upgrade.

LG just launched a trio of high-end gaming monitors with affordable price points and plenty of advanced features.

The catchily-named LG UltraGear GR93U-B model accounts for two of the three displays released today, as it ships in both 27-inch and 32-inch models. The biggest feature here is the UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS display. The screen supports low-latency gaming thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time. The 27-inch model costs $700, and the 32-inch version costs $800.

The UltraGear GR83Q-B is only available in a 27-inch version but supports lag-free gaming thanks to a fantastic 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time. The QHD screen boasts a resolution of 2560 x 1440. The GR83Q-B costs $500.

All three monitors share certain features, supporting up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility for the ultimate personalized gaming experience. Each display ships with HDMI 2.1 ports and 4-pole headphone outs.

There’s quite an attractive deal to celebrate the launch of these displays. If you pick one up today through the weekend, you get 30 percent off and free shipping. That brings the cost down to $350 to $560, depending on which monitor you choose.