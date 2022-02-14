LG Adds Two New 4K Projectors to CineBeam Lineup

LG is adding two models to its CineBeam projector family: the HU715Q UST (Ultra Short Throw) and the HU710P.

Both projectors support 4K resolution and HDR, plus features to enhance the viewing experience like a Filmmaker Mode, an operating system for streaming services, and a high contrast ratio. The models will go on sale starting Q1 2022, but the price points have yet to be announced.

LG

Ultra Short Throw refers to how close the projector can be to the wall to display the image. Unlike most projectors, the HU715Q can be as close as 8.5-inches to the wall and still create a 100-inch image. Unique to this model are two 20W subwoofers, a 2.2-channel stereo system, and Bluetooth support for surround sound.

The HU710P can output a much larger screen with a max size of 300 inches. Its LED-laser hybrid allows the model to create an image of 2,000 ANSI lumens and allow for darker colors.

Outside of those key differences, the projectors have a lot in common. Both have a contrast ratio of 2 million:1 for maximum brightness and a high level of detail. There’s also Filmmaker Mode which delivers a movie the way the director intended by replicating the original aspect ratio, frame rate, and color.

LG

The on-board webOS platform connects to various streaming services like Netflix with easy navigation. And the internal lamps for the models are rated for a 20,000-hour life, which LG claims is four times longer than typical projectors.

Upon release, the projectors will first be available in North America, Europe, and Asia, followed by a launch in the Middle East and Latin America.