News > Streaming LG Adds a Host of New TV Channels to Its Free Streaming Service But some offerings are temporary By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 11:23AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming LG is beefing up the free streaming service that ships with new branded smart TVs. The service, LG Channels, is getting an influx of new content, from on-demand movies to original programming and new TV channels. The content is free, so long as you have an LG smart TV with access to LG Channels. LG The catalog of on-demand movies is increasing with some stone-cold classics, such as Rian Johnson’s Looper and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. You also get access to LG’s original programming, like the sports-themed docu-series The Rivalries. As for newly-added channels within the LG ecosystem, you get Game Show Central, Fox Weather, and a whole spate of Cinevault sub-channels, each with a unique category spanning decades of classic cinema. Even more niche channels are showing up this month, like Majordomo TV with David Chang, with food-adjacent programming, and Cheddar News, a comprehensive news service. Unfortunately, LG says some of this content is temporary and will disappear like Cinderella at the stroke of February. This applies to on-demand movies, of course, but should not impact the TV channel offerings. LG Channels has quietly grown to offer a wide array of live and on-demand programming, with movies, news, sports, children’s programming, and more. LG smart TV owners can access this content by launching LG Channels via the TV’s webOS. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit