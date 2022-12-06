News > Streaming Let the Embarrassment Begin—Apple Music Gets a New Karaoke Mode Available to subscribers later this month By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 12:18PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Apple is adding a karaoke mode to its streaming service, Apple Music, allowing one and all to experience the red-faced embarrassment of hitting the wrong note in front of friends and family. The appropriately-named Apple Music Sing has everything you want in a karaoke app. There are animated lyrics that dance to the song's rhythm, with independent animations for background vocals. You can also adjust the original vocals to suit your tastes, including turning them off entirely for an old-school experience. Apple There's even a "duet view" that splits the lyrics to opposite sides of the screen to make multi-singer tracks more approachable; finally, you can perform Islands in the Stream with that special someone or whoever happens to be hanging around after a few glasses of wine. The catalog is one of the best features here, with "millions of songs" available from the Apple Music library. Apple is also launching the service alongside more than 50 dedicated companion playlists, including "epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems." "We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing," wrote Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "It's really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it." Apple Music Sing is available later this month for subscribers worldwide, with full compatibility across all iPhone and iPad models, as well as the new Apple TV 4K. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit