Lenovo’s Updated Legion Slim Series Gaming Laptops Are Super Portable

Computing giant Lenovo has just announced several new laptops, including new entries in its Legion Slim series line.

As the name indicates, these laptops are built for portability. The Lenovo Legion series computers are thin, lightweight, and designed to easily fit into backpacks and carriers. However, these are still dedicated gaming PCs, so they're designed to have plenty of power, despite the form factor.

Lenovo

To that point, the latest Lenovo Legion Slim 7 series easily runs AAA gaming titles, thanks to offering a choice between a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor or an AMD Ryzen 9 processor. These new laptops also boast plenty of GPU options, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. You get up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and a WXGA / 240Hz screen on the 16” models. The 14” models get a snappy OLED display.

Lenovo

There is also some unique tech underneath the hood. Lenovo has outfitted this latest laptop line with a dedicated AI chipset that helps regulate cooling. The advanced thermal system features copper hybrid cooling pipes that are automatically adjusted via the onboard LA AI chip. The end result? A quiet laptop, even when struggling to run a new game at its highest settings.

The Legion Slim 7 models start at $1,800, with the Intel models launching in April and the AMD models releasing in May. The 14-inch Slim 5 ships in October, with pricing details coming at a later date.