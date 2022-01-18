News > Computers Lenovo Unveils New Windows 11 Computers Aimed at Students The 10w Tablet and 13w Yoga come with unique security features By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 18, 2022 02:13PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Lenovo is adding two new devices to its education-focused series: the 10w Tablet and 13w Yoga, which both come with Windows 11. According to Lenovo, these devices aim to meet the needs of current day in-person and socially distanced learning while also improving student engagement. Both computers also come with unique protection features that substantially affect the form factor. Lenovo The Lenovo 10w Tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform and comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD display with a detachable keyboard. It has 8GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage capacity, and front- and rear-facing cameras that are 2MP and 8MP, respectively. The 10w is built with young students in mind as it's outfitted with Corning Gorilla Glass and rubber bumpers on the exterior to protect against daily wear and tear. On the other end is the 13w Yoga, powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series chips. It shares some features with the 10w, such as Gorilla Glass protecting its 13-inch Full HD display. But it ups the ante with Dolby Audio and a spill-resistant keyboard. Lenovo The 13w Yoga also offers a fingerprint reader for added security, plus upgradeable memory of up to 16GB and storage up to 512GB. Students also have the option to upgrade the operating system on the Yoga to Windows 11 Pro. Both devices will be available starting April 2022. The 10w Tablet will have a price tag of $329 and comes with the detachable keyboard, while the 13w Yoga will run $749. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit