Lenovo Unveils New Windows 11 Computers Aimed at Students

Lenovo is adding two new devices to its education-focused series: the 10w Tablet and 13w Yoga, which both come with Windows 11.

According to Lenovo, these devices aim to meet the needs of current day in-person and socially distanced learning while also improving student engagement. Both computers also come with unique protection features that substantially affect the form factor.

Lenovo

The Lenovo 10w Tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform and comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD display with a detachable keyboard. It has 8GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage capacity, and front- and rear-facing cameras that are 2MP and 8MP, respectively.

The 10w is built with young students in mind as it's outfitted with Corning Gorilla Glass and rubber bumpers on the exterior to protect against daily wear and tear.

On the other end is the 13w Yoga, powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series chips. It shares some features with the 10w, such as Gorilla Glass protecting its 13-inch Full HD display. But it ups the ante with Dolby Audio and a spill-resistant keyboard.

Lenovo

The 13w Yoga also offers a fingerprint reader for added security, plus upgradeable memory of up to 16GB and storage up to 512GB. Students also have the option to upgrade the operating system on the Yoga to Windows 11 Pro.

Both devices will be available starting April 2022. The 10w Tablet will have a price tag of $329 and comes with the detachable keyboard, while the 13w Yoga will run $749.