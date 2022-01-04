News > Computers Lenovo Unveils New Line of Uniquely Designed Thinkpad Laptops Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 series processors By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 4, 2022 03:30PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Computing giant Lenovo has just pulled the curtains and unveiled a major refresh for its ultra-popular line of business-focused Thinkpad laptops. The new Thinkpad Z series, announced today at CES, brings some new and innovative features to the 30-year-old Thinkpad line of laptop computers. First and foremost? They will be among the very first laptops powered by the blazingly fast AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 U- and H-series processors. Lenovo The Thinkpad Z13 ships with an AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 U-series process with an optimized Ryzen 7 Pro chip for increased audio and video performance. The Thinkpad Z16 includes a more powerful Ryzen Pro H-series processor. Both processors come with an embedded Microsoft Pluton security chip, to protect against identity and data theft. The 13.3-inch ThinkPad Z13 and 16-inch Z16 boast an extremely high screen-to-body ratio, the highest of any ThinkPad, allowing for ultrathin display bezels and a sleek trimmed chassis. The screens also allow for a 16:10 aspect ratio, to keep scrolling to a minimum while working. As for resolutions, the Z13 ships with a 2.8K OLED display while the beefier Z16 comes with a 4K OLED screen. Both offer a touchscreen option. Other specs include an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard, an IR camera for facial recognition, dual-array microphones, support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and the option for up to 2TB of SSD storage. Lenovo Interestingly, Lenovo emphasizes sustainability when it comes to the physical designs of these laptops. The Z-series computers are manufactured using recycled aluminum with recycled vegan leather on the lid. They will also ship in fully recyclable packaging made from bamboo and sugarcane. Even the power adapters are made from 90 percent post-consumer materials. These Z-series laptops won’t be available until May, with the Z13 starting at $1,549 and the Z16 starting at $2,099. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit