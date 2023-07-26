Lenovo Reveals 2 New Tablets That Promise Strong Performance, Constant Internet

Why This Matters These new tablets aspire to give you a one-stop shop for work, play, and general multitasking, with all the power and portability you'll need.

A pair of new tablets are on the way from Lenovo, with the company emphasizing a combination of work, play, and streaming.

Lenovo has unveiled two new tablet models that it says will better meet user demands for leisure, multitasking, and work. These include the premium Tab P12 which offers a 12.7-inch LCD display and comes with a Pen Plus, and the mainstream Tab M10 5G, which promises always-connected 5G internet.

Lenovo

For those most interested in performance, the Tab P12's LCD screen supports up to 3K resolution, and what Lenovo claims is "50 percent more pixel density than a Full-HD display of the same size." Along with the promised sharper and higher-detailed images, the P12 also houses a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support for simulated surround sound.

An octa-core processor boasts smooth performance between apps and games, and the 10,200mAh claims up to 10 hours of continuous video playback. All versions of the P12 also come with Lenovo's Tab Pen Plus stylus by default, though there is an option to add a snap-on keyboard as well.

If mobility is more important, the Tab M10 5G that Lenovo says can provide a consistent 5G internet connection (assuming you have 5G network service and a clear signal).

Its 10.61-inch screen supports up to 2K resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, which Lenovo believes will provide smooth visual performance for cloud gaming, downloads, streams, and video calls. An IP52 rating against dust and water promises protection from spills, splashes, and rain, while the 7700mAh battery can supposedly provide up to 12 hours of video watching.

Lenovo

The Tab P12 is expected to launch by the end of July and starts at either €399 (approx. $440) for the Pen Plus pack-in or €499 (about $550) for the Pen Plus and keyboard package.

You'll have to wait a little longer for the Tab M10 5G, which should be available on an unspecified date in August and will start at €399 (about $440).