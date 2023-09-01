Lenovo’s Legion Go is a Powerful, Switch-Inspired PC Handheld

Valve's Steam Deck will soon have more competition.

A new player has entered the handheld gaming PC market.

Following an eleventh-hour leak, Lenovo on Friday announced the Legion Go, a portable Windows 11 machine designed to challenge the Steam Deck and the more recently announced ASUS ROG Ally. The device is notable for featuring a screen that is significantly larger than either of its competitors. Lenovo has equipped the Legion Go with an 8.8-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS touchscreen panel that has a native 144Hz refresh rate. Performance wise, that means the Go’s display is not only more detailed than the screens on the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, but it’s also faster too.

Another point of differentiation is Nintendo Switch-inspired design. You can detach the Legion Go’s controllers from its main body. The handheld also comes with a kickstand and a touchpad. For ports, the Legion Go comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and two USB C ports capable of DisplayPort 1.4 output and power delivery.

Lenovo

Internally, the Legion Go features the same AMD Z1 Extreme chipset found in the ROG Ally. The Extreme combines an eight-core, 16-thread processor based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture and integrated RDNA3 graphics. The Legion Go will ship with 16GB of 7,500Mhz DDR5X memory and 512GB of NVMe storage. You can configure the handheld with up to 1TB of internal storage, and later add as much as 2TB of additional storage thanks to MicroSD expandability. Lenovo hasn’t said what battery life will look like on the Legion Go, but the device will feature a 49.2Whr power cell.

When the Legion Go goes on sale sometime in October, it will start at $699. In other words, Lenovo is positioning the Legion Go as a direct competitor to the ROG Ally. To sweeten the deal, the company plans to include a complimentary case with the Legion Go, something you have to buy separately with ASUS’ offering.