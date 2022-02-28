Lenovo Revealed a Flood of New Devices at MWC 2022

With 2022's Mobile World Conference (MWC) kicking off in Barcelona, Lenovo has taken the opportunity to reveal a bunch of new devices that it plans to release later this year.

Lenovo's lineup isn't limited to just laptops and tablets—though both are included—but also includes a new monitor and gaming mouse. The Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse will be releasing in July as a follow-up to the upcoming gaming laptops: the 15-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i in May and the 16-inch version in June. According to Lenovo, they'll be priced starting at €99.99 ($112), €999 ($1,122 ), and €1099 ($1,235), respectively.

Lenovo

The company also revealed its first Snapdragon-powered ThinkPad, the ThinkPadX13s, which is set to release in the US sometime later in 2002. Probably for around $1,500 if the projected €1399 price is any indication. Both the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 will be out in June as well, starting at €899 ($1,010) and €749 ($841).

Then there are all the new IdeaPads—which include the Duet 3, Duet 5i, Flex 3i, and Flex 5i—along with the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). In planned release order, the Tab M10 Plus should be out in April starting at €249 ($280). Following that is the IdeaPad Flex 3i at €449 ($505), the 16-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 at €699 ($785), and the Duet 3 Chromebook at €349 ($392) in May. Releasing in June are the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook at €549 ($617), the 16-inch IdeaPad Flex 5i at €699 ($785), and the 14-inch Flex 5i at €499 ($561).

Lenovo

Rounding out the list is the ThinkVision M14d Mobile Monitor, due out in August and priced at €359 ($403), as well as several new ThinkPads being peppered throughout the first half of 2022. These include the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 at €1529 ($1,718), T14 i at €1399 ($1,572), P16s Gen 1 i at €1549 ($1,740), and ThinkPad T16 i at €1399 ($1,572) in April.

The final ThinkPad wave, due in June, includes the T14s i at €1599 ($1796), the T14 AMD at €1399 ($1,572), the T16 AMD also at €1399 ($1,572), and the X1 Extreme Gen 5 at €2749 ($3,088).