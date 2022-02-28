News > Computers Lenovo Revealed a Flood of New Devices at MWC 2022 Laptops, tablets, monitors, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 28, 2022 12:30PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More With 2022's Mobile World Conference (MWC) kicking off in Barcelona, Lenovo has taken the opportunity to reveal a bunch of new devices that it plans to release later this year. Lenovo's lineup isn't limited to just laptops and tablets—though both are included—but also includes a new monitor and gaming mouse. The Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse will be releasing in July as a follow-up to the upcoming gaming laptops: the 15-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i in May and the 16-inch version in June. According to Lenovo, they'll be priced starting at €99.99 ($112), €999 ($1,122 ), and €1099 ($1,235), respectively. Lenovo The company also revealed its first Snapdragon-powered ThinkPad, the ThinkPadX13s, which is set to release in the US sometime later in 2002. Probably for around $1,500 if the projected €1399 price is any indication. Both the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 will be out in June as well, starting at €899 ($1,010) and €749 ($841). Then there are all the new IdeaPads—which include the Duet 3, Duet 5i, Flex 3i, and Flex 5i—along with the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). In planned release order, the Tab M10 Plus should be out in April starting at €249 ($280). Following that is the IdeaPad Flex 3i at €449 ($505), the 16-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 at €699 ($785), and the Duet 3 Chromebook at €349 ($392) in May. Releasing in June are the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook at €549 ($617), the 16-inch IdeaPad Flex 5i at €699 ($785), and the 14-inch Flex 5i at €499 ($561). Lenovo Rounding out the list is the ThinkVision M14d Mobile Monitor, due out in August and priced at €359 ($403), as well as several new ThinkPads being peppered throughout the first half of 2022. These include the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 at €1529 ($1,718), T14 i at €1399 ($1,572), P16s Gen 1 i at €1549 ($1,740), and ThinkPad T16 i at €1399 ($1,572) in April. The final ThinkPad wave, due in June, includes the T14s i at €1599 ($1796), the T14 AMD at €1399 ($1,572), the T16 AMD also at €1399 ($1,572), and the X1 Extreme Gen 5 at €2749 ($3,088). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit