Lenovo Plans to Drop 12 Laptops, New Peripherals, and More in 2023

Another deluge of Lenovo devices is on the way, with the company revealing a dozen new laptop models and ten more accessories and peripherals ahead of CES 2023.

From new ThinkPads to IdeaPads, there are a lot of new Lenovo laptops set to pop up on store shelves (online or otherwise) in 2023. Along with these Spring laptops are plans to release six new monitors, an M9 tablet, a universal dock supporting USB-C, two webcams, and a rechargeable keyboard and mouse combo. However, it's worth noting that only half of these new ThinkPad X1, IdeaPad Pro 5i, IdeaPad Slim 5i, and IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen. 8 models are bound for the U.S.

Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3, and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 all utilize recycled materials for some of their parts and packaging. They also incorporate Intel's Evo platform and can support up to the Intel Core i7 for stronger performance. On top of this, the Carbon Gen 11 and Yoga Gen 8 can handle up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM for when things get really memory-intensive.

There's also the IdeaPad Pro 5i, Slim 5i, and Slim 5 Gen. 8, all 16-inch models with either an AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processor—something Lenovo says will provide "faster performance." Fourteen-inch options do exist, but those aren't releasing in the US. For the Pro 5i, the built-in trackpad is also larger than previous models, and it supports USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4.0 for speedier file transfer.

As for the Slim 5i, the 16-inch model's screen provides up to 2.5K resolution for clearer images, plus a built-in FHD infrared camera. And, of course, AMD Ryzen support in the Slim 5 Gen. 8 and Intel Core support in the Slim 5i, which Lenovo says will benefit multitasking.

Lenovo

The new ThinkPad X1s will be released in April of 2023, starting at $1649 for the Nano Gen. 3 and going up depending on the model and specs. You'll be able to get the 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5i and Slim 5 Gen. 8 in May of 2023, starting at $749.99 and $649.99, respectively, along with the 16-inch IdeaPad Pro 5i starting at $1499.99.

There's also a Flex 3i Chromebook due in May, starting at $349.99. Other iterations of the IdeaPad Pro and Slim 5i are not planned for a US release.

