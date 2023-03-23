Lenovo Drops Affordable Gaming Laptops and PC for New Gamers

Four new laptops and a tower PC are on the way from Lenovo, intended to act as an entry-level hardware option for those interested in PC gaming.

This new LOQ ("lock") series of gaming hardware is something Lenovo believes will make playing video games on PC easier to get into due to a combination of performance and affordability. Based on its Legion line of PCs, the LOQ lineup includes two Intel- and two AMD-based laptops and a desktop PC—which it says you'll be able to buy "without breaking the bank."

On the Intel end of the assortment are the LOQ 15IRH8 (15-inch) and the LOQ 16IRH8 (16-inch), both supporting up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H. Both models share many of the same specs, like a maximum of 16GB Dual Channel memory, but key differences include an estimated 60Whr battery life for the 15IRH8 and up to 80Whr for the 16IRH8. Also, the 16-inch model can reach a WQXGA display, while the 15-inch laptop stops at a WQHD screen.

The AMD models also come in 15- and 16-inch varieties with the LOQ 15APH8 and LOQ 16APH8. As with the Intel-based laptops, the 16-inch version offers up to a WQXGA screen and the 15-inch up to a WQHD, along with up to 80Whr of battery versus 60Whr, respectively. However, both can support up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU.

As for the LOQ Tower 17IRB8, it will offer up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPU, along with up to 32GB of RAM. You'll be able to use up to 1TB of PCIe storage or up to 2 TB of 3.5-inch SATA HDD storage, and it comes with an Intel B760 motherboard. However, remember this is just a tower, so you'll have to purchase a monitor separately.

Lenovo's LOQ Tower 17IRB8 and LOQ 15IRH8 laptop will be available first, beginning at some point in April, starting at $979.99 and $899.99, respectively. After that, the LOQ 15APH8 and LOQ 16IRH8 model laptops will follow in May, with a starting MSRP of $899.99 and $1149.99. The LOQ 16APH8 laptop is expected to close out the lineup sometime in June, starting at $1149.99.

