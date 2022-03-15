Lenovo Adds New Flexible Models to ThinkPad Series

Lenovo is adding two new models to its ThinkPad lineup and revamping its third generation ThinkPad L series with a focus on a hybrid work environment.

Lenovo's brand new models are the X13 and X13 Yoga Gen 3, while the redesigned L series laptops are the L13, L13 Yoga, L14, and L15. All of the models will house similar features, like running on Windows 11 Pro and supporting Dolby Voice, but each have unique form factors to help them stand out.

Lenovo

All of the new ThinkPads will have Full HD cameras, and support for both Wi-Fi 6E and 5G sub6, which isn't the fastest speed, but is wide-reaching. Security features include Intel Hardware Shield and an optional fingerprint reader on the power button.

The laptops come with Intel vPro platform and 12th Gen Intel Core processors, but some models, like the X13, can be downgraded to an AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 CPU for a lower price. They also house an Intel Iris Xe GPU, though you can choose to have an integrated AMD Radeon GPU instead.

The differences between the laptops largely involve the design. The "Yoga" in the X13 Yoga (starts at $1369) and L13 Yoga (starts at $979) refers to their flexibility as they can be converted into tablets or laid down flat. The L14 and L15, both starting at $869, have a bigger screen-to-body-ratio, which leads to a thinner body.

Lenovo

Lastly, the L13 (starts at $799) has a 16:10 aspect ratio display with the option to include Privacy Guard for public screen protection, and the X13 (starts at $1119) supports Dolby Audio and Vision to protect against eye strain.

The ThinkPad models will release throughout 2022, with the first being the L15 Gen 3 AMD in April.