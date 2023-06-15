John Lennon's Voice Is Back Thanks to AI but Some Say 'Let It Be'

Thanks to AI, John Lennon’s voice is being used for a new album.

It’s part of a growing wave of AI music ventures.

Critics say that AI voices can be deceiving.

"Imagine" memorial to John Lennon at Strawberry Fields in Central Park. Bruce Bi / Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping to bring back the music of dead artists, but some say the practice is downright creepy.

Paul McCartney is teaming up again with the long-deceased John Lennon through the use of algorithms. The former Beatles member said recently that an old demo tape was reconstructed thanks to AI. It's part of a growing trend of using AI to create art that's drawing both praise and criticism.

"While it is tempting to experiment with new vocal combinations and reimagine classic songs, we must remember that at the core of this technology lies the power to manipulate and distort reality," Rijul Gupta, the CEO of AI company DeepMedia told Lifewire in an email interview. "The consequences of misusing this power are not only harmful to the individuals involved but can also undermine the very fabric of trust and truth in our society."

Final Beatles Record

AI was used to isolate Lennon's voice from a demo track for the Peter Jackson-directed 2021 docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back" about making the Beatles' 1970 album "Let It Be."

The details of how Lennon's voice was revived haven't been made public. Still, Robert Harari, the director of the Stevens Institute of Technology's music and technology program, said in an email that an algorithm captures the individual syllables from previously recorded material in similar cases.

"So once the samples are all captured, and metadata is added to the sample file with descriptors of what the sound file is, the next step of the process is to assemble all elements into speech," he added.

Despite the impressive technological progress, Harari said he doesn't think AI will ever be able to put the emotional context into the vocal performance that a human singer does.

"There is so much nuance in producing the sound that depends directly on the muscular structure of the throat and respiratory system," he added. "It is the substantial variability that makes it sound real."

Let It Be?

One potential downside to AI music technology is that digital voices could alter the listener's perception of what the singer really sounded like, Harari said. For example, the streaming audience is so used to listening to compressed audio they are amazed when they hear the same recordings on the original manufactured materials like vinyl or CD.

... at the core of this technology lies the power to manipulate and distort reality.

"They just forget, or don't realize the amount of sonic detail lost in data compression for media transmission over the internet," he added.

There are also ethical and copyright issues to consider, Harari pointed out.

"The sound of a singer is their own," Harari said. "It is their most identifiable personality trait to the ear. Once someone uses that voice for anything other than what the original person wrote, said, sang, or professed, it is a misrepresentation. In the current landscape with the spread of disinformation for any motive, this powerful tool could be used in nefarious ways never originally intended."

Voices are one thing; compositions quite another, Selmer Bringsjord, an AI researcher at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, told Lifewire via email. McCartney producing an AI-written song, with the performance billed as Lennon's, would be a "travesty," he said.

Statues of The Beatles band members in Liverpool. IJ Portwine / Unsplash

In the case of Lennon, one might ponder an album about the necessity for violence suddenly arriving on the scene, Bringsjord said.

"This would be unethical—but this is going to be the kind of thing that happens," he added. "This is just the start of an avalanche of potential negatives. I don't think Paul McCartney is thinking through what he has gotten himself into here. In the case of opera, I think it would be positively scandalous out of the box to 'bring back to life' a great diva with a 'better' voice."

And bringing back Lennon's voice is likely just the start, Bringsjord said.

"I'm pretty sure that before long, there will appear a new singer of the 'American Songbook' on the scene; call him Synatra," he added. "Synatra will sing supposedly better than Sinatra (even at the start when his vast-range tenor voice was intact), and he will appear in 3D before us. That will be very creepy."