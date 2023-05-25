News > Smart & Connected Life Leica’s New Q3 35mm Digital Camera Also Supports 8K Video And offers up to 60 MP image resolution By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 12:14PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life AI & Everyday Life News Leica has revealed its newest full-frame compact camera, the Leica Q3, capable of handling up to 8K video—in addition to the expected high-resolution still photos. A new entry in Leica Camera's Q series has been announced, with the Leica Q3 boasting very high-quality photos and video along with an easy-to-use design. It's also a certified "Made for iPhone and iPad" device, which Leica says makes for "seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem." Leica Camera This digital 35mm camera is about 5.12 inches wide and weighs a little over 1.5 pounds, with a magnesium die-cast housing offering IP52 protection against mild dust and water spray. It also supports SD, SDHC, SDXC, UHS-I, and UHS-II memory cards, though the UHS-II format is the one Leica recommends the most. As for images, the Q3 supports DNG and JPG photo formats along with MP4 and MOV video files. The image sensor offers up to 60 MP and shutter speeds between one second and 1/16000 of a second (depending on your settings). While video resolutions can be set to anywhere from 1920 x 1080 in Full HD to 8192 x 4320 in C8K. The digital zoom function can also handle between 1.25x and 3.2x magnification. Leica Camera The Leica Q3 is available today from the official website and other Leica sellers for $5,995, but black is the only color option. However, as of publication, the official site shows it as back-ordered, so you might have more luck ordering through B&H Photo. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit